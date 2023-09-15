Google’s New Fun Timewaster: An In-Search Emoji Builder

Something cool about Google’s Gboard is that the inbuilt emoji menu lets you build your own emoticon. It’s very fun and cute, and quickly transforms your combination of emojis into a shareable PNG, that you can then message to anybody (it’ll just send as an image instead of an emoji, obviously, because emojis are really just unique bits of code with images placed on top of them, essentially appearing as different fonts in different product families). But now, Google has brought the fun to the web, meaning anybody can now use the Emoji Kitchen through Google Search, no matter the device.

No secret code or easter eggs with this one – all you have to do is Google ’emoji kitchen’, and you’ll get access to the very same emoji builder that Gboard users have had access to since 2018.

The emoji builder allows you to combine most of the emojis made available, with some small exceptions (not every love heart, for example, works with every face). Some emojis in particular, such as certain vehicles, buildings, signage, or symbols aren’t available, but that’s mostly fine, right? I mean, maybe I wanted to mix the sunglasses face with the car emoji and make it my Slack photo, but that’s alright Google. Maybe you’ll get around to it later.

Here are some that I just cooked up. I present to you: undercover cowboy, alien turtle, and horny tornado.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

As an added bonus, the images created by the emoji kitchen are PNGs, meaning you don’t have to worry about transparency tools if you want to add them to a larger image in Canva (which is exactly what I did with the image above).

Anyway, go ahead and make your own emojis. Show the world how creative you are!

Image: Google