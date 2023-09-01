The Tesla Model 3 Gets a Redesign

Tesla has officially revealed its refresh of the Tesla Model 3, what was previously known as ‘Project Highland’, bringing with it a facelift and some tech improvements.

The thing drivers will immediately be drawn to with the Tesla Model 3’s redesign is its new front-end. The lights look more like the Model S than the previous Model 3, with a much smoother grille and a redesigned rear with much more futuristic-looking taillights. That being said, most of the changes are on the inside, including a rear-seat screen, a redesigned cabin, and 360-inch acoustic glass technology that makes the interior quieter.

The redesign is something the Musk company has been working on for some time, not a distraction necessarily from mounting pressure against Tesla over its autopilot technology.

What’s new to the Tesla Model 3?

In the Australian market, the Model 3 is set to debut with two models (instead of the three variants the Model 3 was previously available as) – the Model 3 and Model 3 Long Range. The entry-level range estimate has been bumped up – 513km WLTP, up from 491km.

The more powerful ‘Long Range’ model is capable of 629km WLTP range (up from 614km on the previous Long Range model), making the Model 3 Long Range now the second longest range EV in Australia (behind the Polestar 2 Long Range). Both Model 3 variants share the updated exterior design with two new paint options for Aussie buyers – Stealth Grey and Ultra Red.

The new wheel options include 18- and 19-inch rims.

Internally, drivers will now find an RGB-customisable lighting array across the dashboard, letting users choose what colours they would like the inside to be. The front seats are now ventilated, and the rear seats of the car are now treated to an 8-inch screen on the centre console. The touchscreen in the front has also been slightly upgraded to be brighter.

Here’s the rear screen.

The Tesla Model 3 is expected to debut in Australia in 2024, with orders set to be fulfilled between January and March. The standard version will cost $61,900, and the Long Range version will cost $71,900.

With the range improvements, along with the extra features that drivers get at the entry level, it’s a fairly strong facelift that’s set to compete with market newcomers, such as the MG4, Cupra Born, and the upcoming Polestar 2 refresh.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.