Tesla Halts New Model 3 Deliveries Over Australian Design Rules Breach

Electric vehicle company Tesla has been forced to halt deliveries of the 2024 Tesla Model 3 refresh, as it works to resolve an ADR compliance issue.

As reported by Car Expert, the Tesla Model 3 breaches the Australian Design Rules (ADRs), which require that any rear seats in a passenger car require a top weather point for a child seat.

“clearance shall be provided around each ‘Child Restraint Anchor Fitting’ to allow latching and unlatching, without the use of tools, of the ‘Attaching Clip’ to the ‘Child Restraint Anchor Fitting’ when it is installed in the vehicle,” ADR 34.6.1 reads, as noted by Car Expert.

The Tesla Model 3 refresh does have an anchor point, however, the car lacks a flap on the parcel shelf, and as such it cannot be easily accessed. Drive first reported 10 days ago that the car was under investigation over the issue. The publication then reported this week that ANCAP would be halting its safety rating of the car at the moment. The previous version of the Tesla Model 3 did not have this issue.

Back to Car Expert, Tesla has reportedly advised customers that deliveries should recommence soon. “We understand that these changes may lead to a delay in the delivery and want to assure you that resolving this matter is our top priority. We expect to recommence deliveries within the coming weeks,” the company reportedly told customers.

It’s not a first for Tesla to get into trouble for its designs in Australia. In 2023, Tesla paid a $155,000 penalty after the ACCC found it to be in breach of button battery safety standards. Notably, the BYD Atto 3 was also subject to the same ADR compliance issues.

We’ll update this article once Tesla Model 3 deliveries recommence.

