You Can Install macOS Sonoma Now, but You Should Wait

You may have heard that macOS Sonoma is ready to download after a months-long summer beta. But you should hold off on updating to the new version of the operating system if you can. There have been complaints from app developers that their apps are bugging out on the new OS. It’s best to take a beat before jumping into new software.

There has also been an unusual amount of recent security bulletins in the Apple ecosystem and the company has had more time to figure out the ins and outs of older versions of MacOS. It’s probably best to just hang back for a month or two while the kinks get worked out.

While Sonoma is stable enough for Apple to release to users, you may run into some annoying problems. There are plenty of threads from the MacRumors forums to the official Apple forums that point out what’s faltering. The issues range from minor, like alarms not going off, to major, including battery drain issues on the MacBook Pros. It sounds like a real headache if you’re trying to finish some work. The best way to avoid it is by not updating right now.

I tend to wait before I jump into a new operating system precisely because I want to steer clear of unnecessary pain. I waited almost two years before upgrading to Windows 11, which had bug reports surging at its launch. I wanted to ensure all my apps were ready to go with me, too, as not every developer is prepared for Sonoma. Some apps are still figuring out their way around the new code.

It’s also worth noting that macOS Sonoma is only available for the following devices. If you are considering updating down the line, make sure you have a compatible device:

iMac (2019 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (2019 and later)

MacBook Pro (2018 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac mini (2018 and later)

MacOS Sonoma is a relatively minor update as far as desktop operating systems go. Yes, there is a new Game Mode, which increases frame rates and reduces the latency of external peripherals like headphones and keyboards. There are desktop widgets and new screensavers, plus an iPadOS-like Lock Screen. Apple is also introducing new video conferencing improvements and abilities in hopes more businesses use its built-in suite of apps over third parties. FaceTime videos will feature Presenter Overlays and Reactions, giving more of that dynamic in-person meeting feel. And Safari boasts privacy and security enhancements, including blocking web trackers completely. The new update adds fixes, too, and 9to5Mac has a list of all that’s being patched with Sonoma.

If these new features sound too good to pass up and you decide to jump into the update, back up all your data first. Don’t forget that you can also downgrade back to macOS Ventura if it seems like things aren’t running smoothly.