Everywhere You Can Preorder the Meta Quest 3 in Australia

During its Connect 2023 conference last month, Meta finally announced a release date and full spec rundown for its mixed-reality VR headset, the Meta Quest 3. After being announced by Mark Zuckerberg back in June, the Quest 3 comes three years after the launch of the Meta Quest 2 (née Oculus Quest 2) and roughly a year after the Quest Pro.
So what can the new Quest do, exactly? The headset includes a beefed-up Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and a 4K+ Infinite display (which is 2064 × 2208 pixels per eye). With a focus on a mixed reality experience, as opposed to just a virtual one, Meta has also upgraded the headset’s augmented reality capabilities. It now comes with two external RGB colour cameras to help achieve full-colour Passthrough.
Meta has also redesigned its controllers for the new headset. The Quest 3 comes with a pair of Touch Plus controllers, which supply force feedback through TruTouch haptics. You can read a more in-depth breakdown of the Quest 3’s features and how it compares with Apple’s Vision Pro here.
Meta also announced redesigned Ray-Ban smart glasses, which come with improved audio, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera and run on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. You can read a more in-depth look at Meta’s smart glasses here.
With preorders for the Quest 3 now open with a release date of October 10, here’s everywhere in Australia where you can grab Meta’s latest headset.
Table of contents
Where can you preorder the Meta Quest 3 in Australia?
If you’re looking to pick up the Meta Quest 3, you can pick from one of two choices in Australia. You can either go directly through Meta or Amazon Australia. In terms of pricing, the 128GB headset will set you back $799.95, while the 512GB model is $1,049.99. Regardless of where you preorder the headset, you’ll also receive a copy of Asgard’s Wrath II.
Here’s where you can preorder the Meta Quest 3:
- Amazon Australia: $799.99 (128GB) | $1,049.99 (512GB)
- Meta: $799.99 (128GB) | $1,049.99 (512GB)
From a charging dock to a carrying case and upgraded head strip, here are the Meta Quest 3 accessories that are currently available as well:
- Elite Strap: Amazon Australia ($119.99) | Meta ($119.99)
- Elite Strap with Battery: Amazon Australia ($219.99) | Meta ($219.99)
- Carrying Case: Amazon Australia ($119.99) | Meta ($119.99)
- Charging Dock: Amazon Australia ($219.99) | Meta ($219.99)
- Silicone Facial Interface: Amazon Australia ($69.99) | Meta ($69.99)
- Facial Interface and Head Strap: Amazon Australia ($84.99) | Meta ($84.99)
- Active Straps (for Touch Plus Controllers): Amazon Australia ($69.99) | Meta ($69.99)
What are the specs for the Meta Quest 3
- Processor: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
- Storage: 128GB, 512GB
- Memory: 8GB
- Battery: Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage
- Display resolution: 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI
- Refresh rate: 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental)
- Field of view: 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical
- Lens adjustment: Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm
- External sensors: 2x RGB color cameras
- Audio: Integrated stereo speakers with 3D spatial audio
What is the release date for the Meta Quest 3 in Australia
The Meta Quest 3 will begin shipping in Australia from October 10.
Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia