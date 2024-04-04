The Meta Quest 2 Has Hit Its All-Time Lowest Price

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up a VR headset – particularly because of the price tag – this Meta Quest 2 sale could be the excuse you’ve been looking for. The 128GB Meta Quest 2 has hit its all-time lowest price as it’s currently on sale for $359.99.

The pricing of the Quest 2 has been a bit of a journey. At launch, the headset was priced at $479 and $639 for the 128GB and 256GB models, respectively. Those prices then increased to $629.99 and $719.99 in August 2022. Meta then reduced the price of each headset to $509.99 and $589.99, respectively, back in July 2023, after the Meta Quest 3 was revealed. Those prices were further reduced earlier this year to $439.99 and $499.99. While the 128GB is on sale, the 256GB Quest 2 is currently out of stock.

On top of this, a few Meta Quest 2 accessories are also on sale, with up to 68 per cent off. Here’s what’s available:

The Quest 2 was one of the biggest tech launches of the past few years, and at the time of its release, it was one of the best virtual reality headsets on the market, for both price and functionality. While the new-and-improved Meta Quest 3 has since usurped the Quest 2 as Meta’s flagship VR headset, this older iteration isn’t without its charms. If you don’t mind forgoing cutting-edge features, the Quest 2 still offers some solid VR performance, especially at the reduced price you’d be paying.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

What can the Meta Quest 2 do?

Image: Gizmodo

When compared to the previous iterations of Meta’s VR headsets, the Quest 2 is a great upgrade. In Gizmodo’s review of the Quest 2, we noted that the headset is finally making the VR dream a reality:

“For anyone who’s been curious about VR but has been put off by the price, the Quest 2 is the answer and it’s the best place to start”.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

The 90Hz LCD display provides an 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Meta headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset, or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

If you want to compare all the Meta/Oculus models, you can check out this nifty comparison from our friends over at Kotaku Australia here.

The Meta Quest 2 and accessories are available on sale here.