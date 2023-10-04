Onewheel E-Skateboards Face Global Recall Following Four Deaths and Multiple Injuries

All Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboard models are being recalled following reports of at least four deaths and multiple injuries between 2019 and 2021. The recall was issued on Friday and includes 300,000 of the skateboards sold worldwide and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to stop using the skateboard immediately.

The CPSC warned in the recall notice: “The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded, posing a crash hazard that can result in serious injury or death.” It noted that the e-skateboard deaths were caused by head trauma, and in three of the four cases, the rider was not wearing a helmet. Those who were injured while riding the e-skateboard suffered a “traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures, and ligament damage,” the CPSC reported.

The recall includes the Onewheel (original), Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X, and Onewheel GT, and the Onewheel company said it has issued a firmware update for its Onewheel GT, Pint X, Pint, and XR models. The update will add a “haptic buzz” which will alert riders when they’re in a situation that could result in a crash. The rider will reportedly be able to hear and feel the buzz, to enable them to “recognize that the board’s ability to balance may soon be exceeded so they can lean back and slow down to avoid crashing,” Onewheel owner, Future Motion, wrote in its recall announcement.

The update will become available for the GT model within one week after the recall announcement and will be available within six weeks for the Pint X, Pint, and XR models, the company said.

The official recall comes nearly a year after the CPSC issued a warning to consumers, telling them to stop using the Onewheel e-skateboards and adding that it had evaluated the products and found riders could be ejected, resulting in injury or death.

At the time, Onewheel denied that its e-skateboards were not safe and said: “The firm sees no reason for riders to stop using their boards or new riders to not purchase one,” the CPSC said in a November 2022 news release. The release added: “The firm states that Onewheel users know that there are inherent risks in riding an electric skateboard, just as there are in any other board sport, or with riding an e-bike, electric scooter, ATV, or motorcycle.”

Future Motion is facing 31 pending lawsuits from consumers who claim they fell because their Onewhell product “stopped or shut off unexpectedly,” the company said in a court filing. It asked to consolidate the proceedings and requested they be transferred to the Middle District of Florida, saying that is where the highest quantity of lawsuits were filed. The lawsuits were filed across the U.S., including Tennessee, California, Illinois, and New Jersey, among others, accounting for 15 states in total.

Although the recalled Onewheel models are still listed on Future Motion’s website, the option to purchase the product is disabled and instead provides a link to the recall page. Meanwhile, consumers who have the original Onewheel or Onewheel+ models which are not eligible for a firmware update can reach out to Future Motion to receive a pro-rated refund upon disposing of the product, the CPSC said.

The Onewheel team advised consumers not to use Onewheel products that are not updated or are not eligible for the update and urged all riders to wear helmets and protective gear while riding the e-skateboard. Future Motion said in its recall press release: “Rider safety is our top priority and is critical to the long-term success of the sport.” It added that the “update is the culmination of months of work with the CPSC and we are proud to make continued improvements toward creating the best possible experience for our riders.”

Future Motion did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.