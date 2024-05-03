Hasbro’s Star Wars Day Celebration Is a Prequels Party

‘Twas the afternoon before Star Wars Day, and all through the internet, Hasbro was stirring our wallets with yet another big stream of reveals from the galaxy far, far away. Appropriately, given that 2024’s Star Wars Day coincides with the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, many of these goodies are celebrations of the prequel saga.

And that doesn’t just mean Phantom Menace, either. Today Hasbro got its own May 4 celebrations underway with a bevy of reveals that touched on Phantom Menace, but celebrated Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, too—from retro figures, to a standalone release of the recent Super Battle Droid, and even, at long last, a cackling Darth Sidious based on his Revenge of the Sith appearance. Beyond the prequels love were two new items: in the Vintage Collection, a four-pack of Rebel pilots to add to your fleet, and in the Black Series, a new two-pack of Captain Enoch and one of his creepy Night Troopers, inspired by their shambling appearances in Ahsoka.

Click through to see plenty more pictures of all the reveals from today—everything is due to release in fall 2024, and will go live for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers tomorrow on Star Wars Day itself, May 4, at 1 p.m. ET.

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Darth Sidious

Hasbro Star Wars The Vintage Collection X-Wing Pilot 4-Pack

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Captain Enoch and Night Trooper

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Super Battle Droid

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commander Gree and Yoda 2-Pack

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series The Phantom Menace 3-Pack

Hasbro Star Wars Retro Collection Episode II and Episode III Multipack

