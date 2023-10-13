Telsa Still Hasn’t Figured Out How to Paint Cars, Will Try Wrapping Them Instead

Tesla’s quality control and attention to detail are notorious and now, that well-known level of care will be on full display as the Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker gets into the automotive wrap business for the U.S. market.

Tesla asserts that these aren’t typical vinyl wraps, but rather coloured paint protection film, which means it’s thicker and more expensive. Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners can now choose to have their cars wrapped in seven different colours. These wraps will cost owners either $US7,500 or $US8,000 (including installation) depending on the colour at a participating Tesla service centre.

Wrap your Model 3 or Model Y in one of our premium Color Wraps, only available through Tesla. Offered in seven exclusive colors, this self-healing urethane-based film protects the paint beneath from chips, scratches and swirling.

Right now, only two service centres are participating: West Covina and Carlsbad – both in California. One can assume more will be added in short order. For $US7,500, you can get Slip Gray, Satin Ceramic White or Satin Stealth Black. Step up to $US8,000 and you’ve got your choice of Glacier Blue, Forest Green, Satin Rose Gold and Crimson Red.

Image: Tesla

I guess it’s a nice change of pace from the silver, white, black, blue and red colour options the Model 3 and Model Y currently come with. Keep in mind that silver is the only free colour on the two cars.

At a base level, there’s a clear wrap that’ll show off the car’s factory paint colour and protect it from scratches and chips. The clear wrap will set owners back $US5,000, according to Tesla’s website, and it’s available in either a gloss or satin finish. Just so ya know, the clear wrap doesn’t include door jambs, unlike the colour wraps.

Image: Tesla

According to J.D. Power, the average cost of wrapping a family sedan is about $US3,000. For a compact crossover like the Model Y, you’ll be looking at about a $US3,500 price tag. That average makes what Tesla is offering a hell of a lot more expensive, but Tesla claims its some sort of super-special, unkillable wrap.

Tesla’s website says that the installation “…may take five to seven business days from the time that you drop off your vehicle.” Definitely keep in mind that the automaker won’t be providing a loaner vehicle during that time.

So, I suppose if you want your blob car to stick out in a crowd from other blob cars, and you just love how much care Tesla puts into its vehicles, this is probably a good deal to you. However, if you’re anyone else in the known universe, eight grand is a lot of cash for a new color on what is basically an economy car.

Image: Tesla

