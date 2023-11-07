DoorDash Can Track Your Delivery Person’s Driving Behaviour

DoorDash is rolling out a new feature that follows in the footsteps of other tech companies that use drivers for business. The company is now going to track its drivers driving habits — all in the interest of safety, it says. It’ll primarily be able to track sudden acceleration and hard braking.

According to Business Insider, DoorDash announced it now has what it calls Driving Insights, tools the company says will help drivers stay safe. The tools are built around the existing app Dashers use when delivering, except it uses data to learn about individual driving behaviour. The company says drivers will be able to review this information when they want.

Dashers will learn about their individual driving behaviours and can easily review things like braking and acceleration history for their most recent dash, or whether hard braking and rapid acceleration have changed over time. By empowering Dashers with more insights about their personal driving behaviours, we hope to help them gain more awareness of their habits, and in turn promote safe driving practices.

Driving Insights has been testing since the summer in Salt Lake City and Phoenix. With the latest announcement, DoorDash had rolled out the features to all drivers nationwide. While DoorDash’s insights seem to be more light than other companies and their driver monitoring tech, it might only be a matter of time before DoorDash uses this to start scoring drivers. Amazon for instance, uses an aggressive AI system to both track and fire drivers based on their performance and safety metrics when driving.

Image: DoorDash