Lego’s First Take on Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cal Kestis Is Going to Cost You

One of Star Wars’ finest gaming protagonists, and the galaxy far, far away’s premiere Space Barbie, Cal Kestis, is finally getting a Lego minifigure replica. Hooray! Less hooray: right now, the only way to get him is if you buy a pretty hefty Imperial Star Destroyer, to boot.

The new Cal figure was actually teased in Lego’s recent 25th anniversary video celebrating two and a half decades of its Star Wars sets, but today the company officially confirmed the figure would be making its way to our galaxy this August… as the special bonus minifigure in a brand new Star Destroyer set.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars, the company has been putting bonus minifigures into a bevy of Star Wars releases throughout 2024 so far, with each one being a character that has never been made in Lego before, from Knights of the Old Republic’s Darth Malak, to Rogue One’s Saw Gerrera, and more. While these sets have all scaled at various price points, Cal’s inclusion in the new Star Destroyer set—the first ‘mid-scaled’ version of the ship since 2014—is definitely one of the priciest sets so far, retailing for $US170.

To be fair, the set itself is at least pretty great. This is the first Star Destroyer since Lego’s behemoth-scaled 4,784-piece Ultimate Collector Series version of the capital ship, released in 2019. Much smaller of course, clocking in at just 1,555 bricks, the new Star Destroyer is as much a playset as it is a model replica, with its structure opening up to reveal a minifigure-scaled version of the Star Destroyer’s bridge—a perfect place to play about with the six other included minifigures, including a Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, a bridge tech, an Imperial Navy trooper and gunner, and Commander Praji—an Imperial Officer who was part of the boarding of the Tantive IV in A New Hope, also appearing in minifigure form for the first time.

This isn’t the first time Lego has put a highly-requested Star Wars figure into an expensive set as an exclusive, and won’t be the last. Maybe there’s a chance another Cal, either as a re-release or a very similar version, could show up elsewhere (Lego is actually about to let fans pay just $US13 for the Captain Rex minifigure, and a microfighter-scaled Y-Wing, when that figure was previously exclusive to its $US650 UCS Venator set). But it does sting a little either way—especially as fans of Fallen Order and Survivor have been waiting a while to see Cal in Lego form.

Click through to see more of the new Star Destroyer set, which will release on August 1.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer

Image: Lego

