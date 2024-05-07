Samsung Unpacked 2024: What to Expect From Samsung’s Mid-Year Event

Samsung’s mid-2024 Galaxy Unpacked is typically quite exciting, marking the tech giant’s release of its latest ‘Galaxy Z’ product range, including a flipping smartphone and a folding smartphone, and so far we’ve heard plenty of exciting things in the leadup to the 2024 event.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

What is Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is the South Korean tech giant’s name for its big events, where it makes announcements and reveals all the latest members of its product range. The big one every year is typically held in January, where the company reveals the latest Galaxy S smartphones and maybe an accessory every once in a while, while the upcoming event, held last year in July, is used to showcase the company’s latest foldable and accessories.

Last year, Samsung held the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked on July 26, 2023, at 9pm AEST – convenient considering that it was held in South Korea, where the event kicked off at 7PM Korean Standard Time. It’s reasonable to expect this year’s event will be held around the same time, but let’s not get too committed to a time just yet. After all, in 2022, it was held on August 10, which is why we’re referring to it as the mid-year event.

What will be revealed at the mid-2024 Galaxy Unpacked event?

The Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be taking centre stage at the mid-2024 Galaxy Unpacked event, being the company’s latest flip phone. There aren’t enormous differences expected of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to last year’s Z Flip 5 just yet, but no doubt it’ll ship with Galaxy AI support, and it’s expected that it’ll launch with a mix between Snapdragon and Exynos chips.

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 6

The big brother of the Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a different form factor, folding like a book instead of like a classic flip phone. It’s also expected to launch at the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event, with a slight redesign.

A mystery foldable?

Rumours have indicated that Samsung will debut a third foldable this year, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, a beefier variant of the Z Fold 6 with more impressive specs to bring it in line with the S24 Ultra.

Galaxy Ring?

Samsung has been extremely tight-lipped about its newest product, the Galaxy Ring, but there wouldn’t be a more perfect time to launch it than the mid-year Unpacked event. The Galaxy Ring has a focus on fitness and health features, similar to the Galaxy Watch, though with a finger-wide form factor.

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring pic.twitter.com/J6l3GtIxmP — Parker Burton (@imparkerburton) February 26, 2024

Galaxy accessories and tablets

Apart from the above devices, Samsung may use the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event to reveal a new watch range (such as the (Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Classic), a refreshed flagship tablet range (with the Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra). New earbuds may also make an appearance, such as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

Where will Samsung Unpacked 2024 be held?

Per 9to5Google, Samsung is expected to hold the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris, France, with a date pencilled in for July 10 (so July 11 for Aussies). This date could jump around, though, so be ready for anything.

Samsung Unpacked 2024: Where to watch

You can expect to stream Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 from the company’s YouTube channel.

What other Samsung events can we expect this year?

The early year and mid-year events are the only big showcases that Samsung typically reserves for huge announcements and reveals, though on the side, Samsung usually reveals its A-series lineup, its Galaxy S FE device, and usually a bunch of other gadgets without as much fanfare.

Image: Gizmodo Australia