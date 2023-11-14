Feeding Your Pets Bugs Could Actually Be Good for The Planet

Insect-based food is often floated as a potential superprotein of the future. Currently eaten in many countries around the world, insects require only a quarter of the precursor and land as beef. Insects can also be a brilliant source of protein and fat, but for the most part, insect-based foods are still not so popular in countries like Australia.

That could obviously change in our lifetimes (after all, many foods we eat today were once considered gross), and for our four-legged friends, it might even have nutritional and environmental benefits. That is, according to Swedish pet food startup Petgood.

Petgood has just started selling pet food in Australia, and the first product the company has brought to market are dental sticks for dogs, made of black soldier fly larvae, vegetables, and some herbs. The dental sticks sold locally are made in Australia, though the company operates primarily in the European market, where other insect-based products, such as treats and biscuits, are also sold (they’re also not the only company making insect-based pet food).

“Black soldier fly larvae yield highly digestible sources of protein, fat, vitamins and minerals; as well as providing incredibly resource-efficient and sustainable feed ingredients,” Petgood’s lead veterinarian, Doctor Nicky Sluczanowski, said.

“Insect protein can be very useful for pets with sensitivities to more traditional protein ingredients, and pets love the taste. Our product development is based on the latest science and research, and Petgood is actively involved in contributing to this via collaborative research projects with leading European academic institutions.”

The insect-based pet food company claims that it saves over a thousand tonnes in CO2 emissions every year. with insect-based food, by relying on a natural, less land-dependant alternative to beef.

And considering that pets account for about 25 per cent of global meat consumption, according to Petgood, it could be things like this, that rely on sustainable alternatives to environmentally hazardous practices, that make all the difference in addressing the climate crisis.

I’m all for sustainable efforts to improve the world, so if you own a dog, it might be worth checking Petgood out.

Image: iStock