Improved $US1,900 Tesla Cyberquad Probably Won’t Hurt Your Kids

No Tesla Cybertruck is complete without a couple of toy Cyberquads in the bed for the kiddies. At least, that was the idea when Radio Flyer made the Cyberquad for Kids under license for Tesla, which mimicked the ATV that Elon Musk showed off when the Cybertruck debuted. Shortly after release, the toy was recalled due to safety concerns. But the Cyberquad is back, and is allegedly safe for your kids to use this time.

The new model has the same specs as the previous one, featuring a steel frame as well as a 500-watt electric motor with a max speed of 10 miles per hour. The toy Tesla has a 36-volt battery and a range of up to 15 miles per full charge.

The new Cyberquad comes in at the same $1,900 price as the original, but it looks like the new toy no longer violates federal safety standards. Cyberquad Model 915 now supersedes Model 914 with improvements to the toy ATV’s components, including a replacement rear spring assembly that uses rubber-coated metal to secure the rear and main frame. It also comes with revised warning labels on the fenders, which kids totally pay attention to.

Image: Tesla

The Cyberquad for Kids has been given an updated age grade, which says that it’s safe for kids nine through 12 years old. The age difference is notable as the last model resulted in an incident involving an eight-year-old child and 36-year old woman. Safety regulators in the U.S. said the Tesla toy tipped over, resulting in a bruised left shoulder for the woman.

Among other violations, that incident may have prompted the recall of the original Cyberquad. By the time it was found to be dangerous, all 5,000 models of the toy had been sold out, and Radio Flyer said it would take the toys back for a full refund.

First unveiled as an option for the Cybertruck in 2021, the Cyberquad failed to materialise after Elon Musk introduced the ATV. Tesla had a hard enough time making the Cybertruck to begin with, and the Cyberquad fell by the wayside.

The ATV would later go on to be released as a child’s toy, called the “Cyberquad for Kids” — perhaps as a half-hearted joke. And like many of the bright ideas Musk boasts of, even the final product proved to be a shoddy manifestation of the original idea, which ended up having to be recalled. But it’s back again, and likely to sell out for a second time.

Image: Tesla

Image: Tesla

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.