Mercedes-Benz’s First Charging Hub Is Officially Open With 400kW Chargers

Mercedes-Benz has big plans to build out a global charging network with 10,000 chargers by the end of the decade. In North America, Mercedes says to expect at least 400 charging hubs with 2,500 chargers. By the end of the year, Mercedes plans to open several charging hubs across Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia. For now, though, there’s only one, and it’s just north of Atlanta in Sandy Springs, Georgia. As of Wednesday, it’s officially online.

Unlike most other charging networks, Mercedes insists its charging network will actually be a good experience. With 400-kW chargers, you’ll be able to fill up as fast as your car will allow, and they’ll be located in places with bathrooms, food and drinks so you don’t have to stay in your car while it’s charging. Perhaps most importantly, Mercedes promises that its chargers will actually work. Exactly how reliable they’ll be still remains to be seen, but we appreciate that they’re at least talking about it.

It’s also important to note that these chargers won’t only be for Mercedes owners. They’ll get a few advantages, such as the opportunity to use the navigation system to reserve a charging spot, but anyone with an electric vehicle will be able to use them.

Mercedes has partnered with Simon Malls so you’ll be able to charge while shopping, but what’s much more interesting to us is that Mercedes has also partnered with Jalopnik’s favourite gas station — Buc-ee’s. So if you need to stop for a charge in your Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, you’ll also be able to pick up some Sea Salted Caramel Beaver Nuggets, a chopped brisket sandwich, some banana pudding, a beaver onesie and as many novelty signs as your heart desires.

Buc-ee’s was already the best (sorry Sheetz), but if you have an EV, it’s about to get a whole lot better. At least assuming the chargers end up being as reliable as Mercedes promises they will be.