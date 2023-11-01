Everywhere You Can Buy the Meta Quest 3 in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During its Connect 2023 conference in September, Meta finally announced a release date and full spec rundown for its mixed-reality VR headset, the Meta Quest 3. After being announced by Mark Zuckerberg back in June, the Quest 3 comes three years after the launch of the Meta Quest 2 (née Oculus Quest 2) and roughly a year after the Quest Pro.

So what can the new Quest do, exactly? The headset includes a beefed-up Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and a 4K+ Infinite display (which is 2064 × 2208 pixels per eye). With a focus on a mixed reality experience, as opposed to just a virtual one, Meta has also upgraded the headset’s augmented reality capabilities. It now comes with two external RGB colour cameras to help achieve full-colour Passthrough.

Meta has also redesigned its controllers for the new headset. The Quest 3 comes with a pair of Touch Plus controllers, which supply force feedback through TruTouch haptics. You can read a more in-depth breakdown of the Quest 3’s features and how it compares with Apple’s Vision Pro here.

Meta also announced redesigned Ray-Ban smart glasses, which come with improved audio, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera and run on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. You can read a more in-depth look at Meta’s smart glasses here.

With the Quest 3 now available, here’s everywhere in Australia where you can grab Meta’s latest headset.

Where can you buy the Meta Quest 3 in Australia?

Image: Meta

If you’re looking to pick up the Meta Quest 3 in Australia, you can either go directly through Meta or Amazon Australia. In terms of pricing, the 128GB headset will set you back $799.95, while the 512GB model is $1,049.99. Regardless of where you buy the headset, you’ll also receive a copy of Asgard’s Wrath II.

Here’s where you can buy the Meta Quest 3:

From a charging dock to a carrying case and upgraded head strip, here are the Meta Quest 3 accessories that are currently available as well:

What are the specs for the Meta Quest 3

Image: Meta

Processor : Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Storage : 128GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 512GB Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Battery : Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage

: Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage Display resolution : 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI

: 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI Refresh rate : 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental)

: 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental) Field of view : 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical

: 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical Lens adjustment : Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm

: Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm External sensors : 2x RGB color cameras

: 2x RGB color cameras Audio: Integrated stereo speakers with 3D spatial audio

Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia