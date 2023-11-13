Why Is SuperMansion Not Celebrated More?

Cast your mind back to 2015. Same-sex marriage was legalised throughout America, the presence of water was found on Mars and adult stop-motion animation SuperMansion first aired.

Sure, there was a bit going on, but it definitely feels like this show — which is packed with your favourite comedic voices — kind of flew right by us.

This is why you need to watch (or rewatch) SuperMansion immediately.

Created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich (the brains behind long-standing pop cult fave Robot Chicken), SuperMansion is an adult stop-motion animation about superhero Titanium Rex and his team, The League of Freedom.

The show follows the superheroes as they both age and struggle to stay relevant (and to keep everyone safe) in an ever-changing world where lazy and unbothered millennials are taking the spotlight.

Do you relate to this whether it’s millennials or another generation? Be honest.

SuperMansion is an easy watch when you’ve got a fuckload of other things consuming your brain — whether before bed, as background watching while cleaning your room or as a hangover cure ingredient.

Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston takes the wheel as Titanium Rex (and as executive producer on the show) alongside Saturday Night Live comedic legend Heidi Gardner as Cooch, a sexy cat with a Southern accent.



The cast also features Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown (Zenith) and Dax Shephard (Titanium Dax), and scored Emmy award nominations for Don’t Worry Darling‘s Chris Pine as mad scientist, villain and former League of Freedom member Dr Devizo, as well as Keegan-Michael Key‘s role as American Ranger.

Even creators Wells and Senreich’s voices feature throughout the three SuperMansion seasons, adding to one hell of a recurring and guest voiceover cast. I’ve hardly skimmed the surface.



I’m guessing you’re feeling the elements that make this show a weird yet digestible watch? If you haven’t watched it already, give it a crack during your next lazy binge. If you have, then I think eight years is enough time to warrant a revisit.

The good news is, you don’t have to go trawling a million different streaming services to find it now, eight years later than you should’ve watched it the first time. The first season is ready for you to watch of PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.

Watch SuperMansion and more for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, streaming chaos, 24/7 on 9Now.



Image credit: SuperMansion