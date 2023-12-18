Electric Alfa Romeo Giulia Replacement Will Be a Sedan, GTV and Duetto EVs Planned

Earlier this week Alfa Romeo confirmed that its first electric vehicle will be the upcoming Milano crossover, which will be positioned below the Tonale in the lineup and offer both pure EV and plug-in-hybrid powertrains. While at the event, Autocar interviewed Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, who dished about how the electric Giulia replacement will remain a sedan, plus Alfa’s potential plans for EV sports cars.

We’ve previously reported on Imparato’s statements about the next-gen Giulia, which will debut in 2025. Earlier this year he said the Giulia EV will have up to 1,000 horsepower and prioritize handling and agility, and confirmed that it will use an 800-volt architecture.

This week Imparato discussed why the Giulia will stay a sedan despite the industry’s penchant for electric SUVs, as Autocar reports:

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has emphasised the electric replacement for the Giulia will remain a traditional saloon “despite the fact this segment is suffering”. Asked by Autocar if he believes it is important Alfa sells non-SUV models, he said: “I strongly believe that when you speak about electrification, you speak about aero, and when you speak about aero, you speak about ‘Berlina’, or sedan.” He added: “This type of silhouette will come back. I don’t want to become an SUV brand, even if the world is switching to SUVs.”

Imparato also told Autocar that Alfa is planning electric successors to the GTV coupe and Duetto roadster, saying “You will have a Giulia in the Alfa Romeo range — and not only that, because the next steps we are working on are: what is the answer to the GTV, and what could be the answer to the Duetto? But as it is not locked and validated for the moment, I don’t want to elaborate on that.”

In addition to the Giulia EV, Alfa Romeo is also working on an electric successor to the Stelvio crossover, and both the Giulia and Stelvio have already been designed and will each start production within the next three years. Imparato also previously talked about how a shooting brake body style for the Giulia is under consideration, which would be rad. Those two new EVs will be built on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, which will offer up to 98-kWh battery packs with max ranges of more than 435 miles.

While we aren’t likely to see the production Giulia or Stelvio debut until 2025, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a concept car or two next year. In the meantime, the new Milano will be unveiled in April 2024.

Photo: Alfa Romeo

