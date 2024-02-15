Hang Out in Alfa Romeo’s Secret Vault for the Next Hour

Alfa Romeo is one of those special automakers that helped shape history. Curmudgeonly mashed potato man Jeremy Clarkson once said that in order to be a true petrolhead, you need to have owned an Alfa Romeo. I don’t think he’s correct, but he had a point. These are weird Italian cars that require an extra level of love and care to be truly appreciated. To really understand the brand’s history, you need to visit Alfa’s in-house museum. The quirky Italian-ness on display here is otherworldly.

There is something truly special about a couple of car nerds going to a car museum and nerding out on all the nerdy details. Have you ever been to a car museum with another car fan? It’s the best. Just hours on end of saying “Whoa, look at that!” one car after another, and dropping “Hey, did you know…” anecdotes. Man, that’s the best.

Alfa is one of those brands that is just synonymous with its motorsport activity. Some of the most famous racing drivers in history have been behind the wheel of Alfa’s. The number of racing cars, some dating back to the pre-war era, in the Alfa collection probably rivals only the likes of Ferrari and Porsche. Don’t forget that Alfa-Romeo was racing before Ferrari and Porsche even existed.

So what better have you got to do on your Wednesday? Click play and hang out with Larry Chen and Dino Dalle Carbonare as they walk through the Alfa museum and the secret vault. There’s a ton of great stuff to see, maybe something you’ve never seen before. It’s a good way to waste an hour. Crack a beer or whatever, you deserve it.

I mean, just look at this little guy. We love a little guy, don’t we folks?

