Extreme E’s Final Race As An EV Series Will Take Place In America

Extreme E, the all-electric off-road racing series, is set to transition to hydrogen power in 2024 — but before it does, it’ll bid adieu to its electric powertrains with its first-ever race in America. Unfortunately, the Phoenix, AZ season finale will conflict with Formula 1’s sophomore Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Extreme E’s full 2024 season schedule is as follows:

Rounds 1 and 2 : Feb 17-18 – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

: Feb 17-18 – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Rounds 3 and 4 : July 13-15 – Europe, TBD

: July 13-15 – Europe, TBD Rounds 5 and 6 : September 14-15 – Sardinia, Italy

: September 14-15 – Sardinia, Italy Rounds 7 and 8 : September 21-22 – Sardinia, Italy

: September 21-22 – Sardinia, Italy Rounds 9 and 10: November 23-24 – Phoenix, USA

During the 2023 XE season finale in Chile, series founder Alejandro Agag noted that the bulk of 2024 was set to take place in Europe as the series begins its transition to hydrogen power. In Sardinia, the hydrogen-powered vehicles will make their debut — not during the race itself, but for testing purposes.

XE is also quite proud of the fact that its 2024 finale will take place in the United States, which is a first for the series; the closest it has come in the past is with its Greenland round in its inaugural season.

The scheduling of the event is interesting, however. That late-November date for the Phoenix event conflicts with Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix — and while XE and F1 aren’t exactly in direct competition for audiences, the timing limits the number of cross-sport journalists who will likely attend. The 2023 finale included a handful of F1-specific journalists who were present to offer XE coverage to a diverse audience. In 2024, headlines will likely be dominated by the LVGP, which is something of an unfortunate send off for the EV era of the series.

