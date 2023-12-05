Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Concept Is the Most Exciting Korean Car of All Time

The brand growth for Genesis has been an incredible trajectory to watch. Spinning off from Hyundai with initially mediocre offerings, the company now delivers world-class luxury machines with some of the best and most cohesive design in the world. While the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision won’t be parked in your driveway any time soon, it proves that the brand is ready to push its way up into the upper atmosphere, the rarified air, where supercars dwell. And all of this has happened in the span of just eight years on the market.

Image: Genesis

This two-seater supercar is a stark departure from Genesis, and if it did exist, would bring the brand into a whole new customer base. As it stands, this car will be relegated wholly to use in a video game. Every so often an automaker partners with Sony and Polyphony Digital to unveil a Vision Gran Turismo concept for the successful racing video game franchise. And every time we see a new one launch, we can’t help but wish it were made real.

Image: Genesis

While this car will never actually be made, it has some pretty interesting and theoretically possible details in the build sheet that make it feel real. Genesis says the X Gran Berlinetta Vision is powered by a front-mounted Lambda 11 V6 engine with an extra boost from an electric Yasa E motor. On its own, Genesis has pumped its V6 up to 870 horsepower and 790 lb-ft of torque, and bumped the engine’s redline to a whopping 10,000 RPM. That bonus electric motor delivers 201 horsepower and 196 lb-ft of torque for a maximum combined output of 1071 horseponies and 986 torques.

“Our goal was to create a timeless design rooted in the essence of motorsport,” says John Krsteski, Genesis Senior Chief Designer. “We have an incredibly diverse global design team that are car and racing enthusiasts. The designers relished the opportunity to create a race car that featured Genesis design elements as well as technical performance attributes. It has become a catalyst of inspiration for our other programs.”

Image: Genesis

This is such a cohesive look that I honestly believe Genesis could develop a 500-car run of these and sell them for a mint each. This car could be the Genesis equivalent of Lexus’ LFA moment. The X Gran Berlinetta Vision looks all the world like the Korean answer to an Aston Martin Vulcan or McLaren Speedtail, but twice as beautifully rendered as either. I love how the wheels, side light treatment, angular grille, and rounded rear are instantly recognizable as sharing a brand identity with the GV90 or whatever. It’s a beautiful supercar, but it’s also identifiably a Genesis.

Image: Genesis

I particularly love these deep coves in the fenders which would theoretically add downforce, and allow you to see the backside of the brake rotor. How radical is that?

Genesis says the bright orange ‘Magma’ color is a reference to “Korea’s volcanoes and the emotion, passion and vibrancy of the nation’s culture.” Whatever it references, that color totally kicks ass on this shape. It needs a vibrant color to really set it off, though would probably also look slick in a deep purple or green.

Image: Genesis

Genesis doesn’t say much about the car’s interior design, but it’s obviously quite minimalist and racecar inspired. You’ve got a yoke in front of you, hopefully with a very high steering ratio to avoid hand-over-hand. On that yoke is a lap timer, speedometer, and tach (hopefully augmented by a head-up display so you don’t have to look down at your steering wheel so often.) There are adjustable knobs for traction control and anti-lock brake adjustment. On the dash you have a center screen with, inexplicably, a compass and a clock on the two knob faces, plus another knob on the door to roll the window down and a push button on its face to open the door. Down in the center of the cockpit, you’ve got a start button and transmission controls. All of the switchgear is beautifully knurled and Genesis-y.

Image: Genesis

You can drive the car—digitally anyway—in Gran Turismo 7. It’ll be available to download and race in January 2024.

Image: Genesis

Image: Genesis

