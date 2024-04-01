Genesis Neolun Concept Shows Off Coach Doors and Heated Floors

Genesis has been in search of a flagship for quite some time now. I guess you could say the G90 is its flagship, but in this day and age, you need a big SUV. That’s exactly what Genesis just unveiled ahead of the New York International Auto Show. May I present to you the very badassGenesis Neolun concept, which the automaker says is not only is showing off a production model (that will likely be called GV90), but is giving a bit of a roadmap to where the brand as a whole is headed.

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

On the outside, the Neolun (which means New Moon – perhaps there’s a Twilight fan at the Korean automaker) is unmistakably a Genesis, but its design isn’t anything groundbreaking. It’s a classic two-box SUV that is apparently built around the principle of “reductive design,” which is characterized by clean lines and the elimination of “unnecessary details.” The exterior is dominated by four things: those sexy-ass monoblock wheels. Forget the rest of the car, please Genesis, just put these on everything.

Okay, but seriously, the Neolun Concept also comes with two-tone paint, lots of chrome trim and the brand’s signature dual lighting pattern. Its rear-opening coach doors are rumored to make the production version of the car, albeit in a limited-run variant, and hopefully the illuminated retractable running boards will too.

Photo: Genesis

The exterior is all well and good, but the Neolun Concept is all about the interior, baby. Here’s a rundown from Genesis on what it packed into this new concept’s innards:

Interior-wise, the Neolun Concept’s cabin represents a modern reinterpretation of Korea’s distinct hospitality culture. From the moment passengers step through the B-pillarless coach doors, they are greeted by a spacious cabin that accentuates comfort and relaxation. Inspired by Korea’s traditional “ondol,” the radiant heating system allows for efficient heating throughout the vehicle, with heating films applied to the dashboard, door trims, floor, seatbacks and console sides. Ondol is a Korean heating method that utilizes direct heat transfer underneath the floor to provide warmth, often found in traditional and modern homes throughout the country. The swiveling function of the front-row seats maximizes space and practicality for passengers, as the large adjustable display screen and the flexible display that unfolds from the rear-seat headliner offer a sensory-stimulating experience. The cashmere in the shade of “Royal Indigo” blends seamlessly with the vintage-inspired “Purple Silk” leather, which has been naturally dyed with organic pigments, setting a deeply relaxing mood. Completing the luxurious finish is the dark-colored real wood floor.

Photo: Genesis

That’s some really excellent marketing speak. Personally, I’m sold.

The GV90 should make its production debut next year, and it’ll be one of the first Hyundai Group products to ride on the upcoming next-generation electric car platform, which is codenamed eM. The eM platform will offer larger batteries than the current E-GMP platform that underpins production cars like the Kia EV9 and Genesis GV60. Highlights for the eM platform include higher power levels and driving ranges of around 500 miles, and it’ll also underpin the replacement for the discontinued Kia Stinger.

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis