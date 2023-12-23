Godzilla Minus One, Across the Spider-Verse Among Oscars Finalists

The Oscars are a few months away, and it won’t be long before we’re hearing about the nominees for the 2024 ceremony. Earlier in the week, a shortlist for 10 categories were revealed, and while they contained some of 2023’s expected hits, other inclusions were interesting surprises.

In what’s surely a shock, Barbie appeared five times most throughout the 10 categories. The Margot Robbie-led comedy is on the shortlist for original score, sound, and original song—in the case of the latter, Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” are all featured. Also included in the original song spot are “Am I Dreaming?” from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Asteroid City’s “Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven).”

Besides Barbie, other sound shortlist candidates include The Creator, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning—Part One, and Oppenheimer. In original score, the list also features The Boy & the Heron, Spider-Verse, Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny, and Poor Things. And for makeup, the area where Barbie got shut out of, those candidates feature Poor Things, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and Beau is Afraid.

Finally, best visual effects. Along with candidates in the aforementioned categories like The Creator and Dead Reckoning, the hopefuls here are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the recently released Rebel Moon, and Godzilla Minus One. In the case of Godzilla, it follows the 2014 Godzilla and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong in being on the Oscars shortlist, but has the distinction of being the first Japanese film in the series to get on the list.

Will Godzilla Minus One end up an Oscars nominee? We’ll find out in about a month when the full list of nominees will be revealed on January 23, 2024. If you’re curious about the full roster of shortlist films, you can read that here.

