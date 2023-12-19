Insomniac Hack Exposes Wolverine Video Game and Employee Passports

Developers at Insomniac Games working on the upcoming Wolverine video game just had over a terabyte of internal data leaked on the dark web, according to Cyber Daily. A ransomware gang, Rhysida, leaked 1.3 million files on Tuesday that expose key details about PlayStation’s new Marvel video game and passport scans of Insomniac employees.

Rhysida reportedly hacked Insomniac, the developer behind the award-winning Spiderman games, on December 12th. The ransomware group auctioned its data on the dark web for just over $US2 million, which Sony or anyone could have bought, with a deadline of December 19th. The seven-day auction expired with no bidder to be found, and Rhysida exposed key data about Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game as well as personal data of game developers. It’s unclear at this time if the passports legitimately belong to Insomniac staff.

According to Cyber Daily, one of the documents released is a publishing agreement for three X-Men games between Marvel and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Wolverine is the first, expected to be published no later than Sep. 1st, 2025, while the other Marvel games are unnamed coming in 2029 and 2033. Sony is expected to spend $US120 million on each title. What looks to be early gameplay development footage was included in the dump.

Sony gave a statement to Cyber Daily last week saying it was aware of the situation. “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack,” a Sony spokesperson said last week. “We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted,” said a spokesperson at the time.

Sony did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Rhysida told Cyber Daily that it was able to infiltrate Sony and Insomniac’s systems within 25 minutes. The spokesperson gave some chilling advice to Sony, noting that its investigation “would be better in the backyard.”