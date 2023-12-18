Marvel Reportedly Drops Jonathan Majors as Kang After Assault Trial Verdict

The future is uncertain for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Marvel’s planned crossover film, set for release May 1, 2026, will likely feature a new face taking over the role of Kang the Conqueror as Jonathan Majors has been ousted as the MCU’s reigning big bad.

After the verdict in Majors’ court case, in which the actor was found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment, Marvel now has a big role to fill. Its response has now been officially released with the studio deciding to drop Jonathan Majors as Kang in the statement given to The Hollywood Reporter.

Time will tell if the next Avengers film will continue to feature Kang or if we’re getting a whole pivot in regards to Marvel Studios’ current plans. There did seem to be new messaging about where the MCU is heading next with The Marvels, which hinted that the Young Avengers may be taking the stage.

Gizmodo has reached out to Marvel for comment on the unfolding news.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]