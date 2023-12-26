The PS5, The Console No One Could Get, Hits 50 Million Units Sold

The PS5 has sold 50 million units in the three years since its 2020 launch, according to Sony.

The console famously struggled with supply chain and production issues for its first two years. It became extremely sought after in a world stuck indoors and looking for entertainment. Supply problems persisted into 2022 and the years ahead began to look even more dire, Sony finally decided to take certain aspects of hardware production into its own hands. Since last Christmas, the console has been in sustained, regular supply. There’s even an updated model on Australian shelves now, later than the northern hemisphere, but still just in time for Christmas.

Indeed, this will be the first Christmas since the console’s launch that there are no supply issues at all. As stock dwindled in 2022, Sony managed to find extra units right before Christmas, which sustained it through Boxing Day sales and into the New Year. PlayStation made the situation work last year, but only by the skin of its teeth.

Considering these issues, 50 million units sold is a major milestone for the PS5. That pandemic-driven demand for the console has it outstripping sales of the PS4 in the same three-year timeframe by around 10 million units. This is wild, considering the PS4 hasn’t ever been difficult to come by.

“Achieving this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and their passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers from PlayStation Studios and our partners,” reads a quote from SIE President Jim Ryan in a press release.

For its part, PlayStation also chalks the strong sales up to attractive titles on the platform. Spider-Man 2 has been selling like hotcakes, and moving hardware bundles ahead of Christmas 2023. The PS5 also had Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the year’s best-selling titles, as an unexpected console exclusive for several months, while developer Larian ironed out problems with the Xbox version. Other titles like EA’s FC 24 and Call of Duty are relied on to move units every year, and free-to-play games like Fortnite and Roblox do their part as well.