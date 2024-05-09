The First Reactions to Furiosa Tease Another Mad Max Action Epic

It’s not all that much longer before we get to return to George Miller’s madcap vision of the post-apocalypse in his long-awaited Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. But while we wait, at least some people have managed to witness her already: and found a film that, while perhaps not as revelatory as Fury Road before it, almost as wonderful.

The first critics reactions to Furiosa are beginning to trickle in, and for the most people are very high on Miller’s return to the world of Mad Max 9 years after he wowed us all with Fury Road. But apparently Furiosa isn’t simply more Fury Road, but on a different track that could throw some people, but still delivers the sort of high-octane mayhem and heart we’ve come to expect from Miller’s work. Check out a few more of the early reactions below.

FURIOSA is not FURY ROAD and that’s ok. It’s not trying to be. What it is is something uniquely gnarly and yes, epic. I can’t wait to see it again and again and really dig in. All hail George Miller.



As for performances, Anya and Hemsworth are fantastic. Tom Burke impresses. pic.twitter.com/QpMpUOBmAg — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 7, 2024

I would and could easily watch 15 hours of Anya Taylor Joy and Alyla Browne as #Furiosa, however much of her film struggles with inconsistent pacing due to the segmented story. This won’t match up to Fury Road’s splendor but it also doesn’t need to. #IMAX pic.twitter.com/q1vyUpYJeK — therese lacson • 宋蕾蕾 (@bamfpire) May 7, 2024

brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, *really* fucking good.



operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that i suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 7, 2024

Jesus George Miller! #Furiosa engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the #IMAX format it is THAT big – and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the 50s through the 80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in 👍 pic.twitter.com/1C7NWHqUJ7 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 7, 2024

George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.… pic.twitter.com/tLEADO3Zc2 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 7, 2024

WITNESS ME: Furiosa is a visual feast and spectacular marvel, an antithesis to Fury Road in that where that film is sparse this is verbose and epic, and where once was a nigh silent film is now a massive canvas of dystopia, despair, and glory pic.twitter.com/ufrTON5jom — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) May 7, 2024

Now that I can say so, #Furiosa is a BLAST! Made in the spirit of FURY ROAD, it’s still its own beast that thrives on exaggerated action and characters. Anya Taylor-Joy makes the character her own, but this is Chris Hemsworth’s chance to prove his worth as a character actor. pic.twitter.com/M2Nl7x6Fqu — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) May 7, 2024

LADY AND GENTLEMENS: #Furiosa is myth making at its finest. The most sprawling Mad Max Saga entry returns to the series’ roots: it’s a powerful, moving, gritty tale of revenge in the middle of a world gone wild. Also: windsurfing bombers. Anya Taylor-Joy owns, Hemsworth kills! pic.twitter.com/9R0adQf8Of — Bill Bria (@billbria) May 7, 2024

Furiosa is set to hit theaters May 24.

