The First Reactions to Furiosa Tease Another Mad Max Action Epic

It’s not all that much longer before we get to return to George Miller’s madcap vision of the post-apocalypse in his long-awaited Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. But while we wait, at least some people have managed to witness her already: and found a film that, while perhaps not as revelatory as Fury Road before it, almost as wonderful.
The first critics reactions to Furiosa are beginning to trickle in, and for the most people are very high on Miller’s return to the world of Mad Max 9 years after he wowed us all with Fury Road. But apparently Furiosa isn’t simply more Fury Road, but on a different track that could throw some people, but still delivers the sort of high-octane mayhem and heart we’ve come to expect from Miller’s work. Check out a few more of the early reactions below.
Furiosa is set to hit theaters May 24.
