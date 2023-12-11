Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Another day, another tech news round-up. Let’s get you up to speed.

1. University of Wollongong discloses data breach

As reported by iTNews, the University of Wollongong said it had contained a data breach that had occurred over the weekend. The University said in a statement to iTNews that it’s likely that data was accessed, although the university did not identify what led to the data breach, or how many people had been affected. “Our normal operations are continuing as we assess any potential further impact,” the University said to iTNews in a statement.

2. Microsoft working with union workers on AI

Microsoft has announced an alliance with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) to ensure that artificial intelligence serves the interests of workers, according to a blog post. Labour leaders called the collaboration “historic” as Microsoft became the first big tech company to work alongside workers in deploying AI. “I can’t sit here and say that AI will never displace a job. I don’t think that would be honest,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith at an event in Washington announcing the partnership according to Bloomberg Monday. “By working directly with labour leaders, we can help ensure that AI serves the country’s workers.”

3. Apple encouraging artists to use high-end audio format

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is offering artists incentives to produce music using spatial audio technology. Starting next year, songs produced with Dolby Atmos technology will be incentivised by Apple. Though it’s unclear what Apple will offer right now, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg it could mean higher royalty payments.

4. Calls for greater emoji biodiversity

As reported by The Guardian, researchers say that better representation of lesser-known organisms, such as aquatic fungi, could improve interest in conservation efforts. 112 organisms are currently represented by popular emoji libraries, but according to National Research Council of Italy ecologist Stefano Mammola, having a greater tree of life visible on social media could help improve the perception that Earth is more than just animals like cats, dogs, lions, and pandas. “If you are doing the important work of trying to save the [whale emoji], you can use graphics to help you communicate this in a very relatable way,” Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences microbial ecologist Jennifer Anderson said.

5. Four days after The Day Before

Wrapping things up today with some gaming news, and The Day Before, one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, has been shut down – actually, the entire development company has been shut down, as reported by Kotaku, just four days after the game launched. “Unfortunately, The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts to our partners,” the company said in a statement. The game was panned in the leadup to its release for its marketing, and just before it came out, the developers put out an odd statement denying scam allegations. Alright then.

BONUS ITEM: What a cool mum!

Hey Mum, how’s Antarctica? 👋



Dr Ann Stavert is repairing damaged special air sampling equipment in Antarctica. But she wasn’t too busy to do a live video cross to her six-year-old daughter’s school.



More about this very cool opportunity: https://t.co/C3UnqLuNVg pic.twitter.com/IvS6WIXOtk — CSIRO (@CSIRO) December 11, 2023

Have a wonderful day.