Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello and welcome to another edition of ‘Shit Elon Musk Does with a few other things’, I’ll be your host, Asha, as we walk through what happened while we were sleeping in techland.

1. Ventia takes systems offline

Australia/New Zealand infrastructure and services provider Ventia has taken its systems offline to contain a “cyber incident”. The statement made by the organisation was scant, stating: “Ventia has identified a Cyber Incident affecting some of our systems. As part of our management of this incident, we have taken decisive action to contain it, including taking some key systems offline.” The incident was brought to our attention by iTnews.

2. Razer investigates data breach

BeepingComputer is reporting that gaming gear company Razer has responded to rumors of a lage-scale data breach with a tweet. Well, more like a tweet reply. As you can see in the embedded tweet below, Razer was made aware that a hacker claims to be selling the Razer database. In response, all Razer had to say was: “We have been made aware of a potential breach and are currently investigating”.

3. What is this grown man doing?

Overnight, Twitter rival Threads pushed past 100 million users, but that didn’t stop Elon Musk from being an absolute child. I don’t really have much more to say, this tweet says enough.

4. Airwallex heads to the Caymans

International payments company Airwallex, per the AFR, has shifted ownership of its India and New Zealand businesses from Australia to the secretive Cayman Islands. Australia has a reasonably decent recent history of successful startups, Atlassian and Canva are the first two that come to mind. Atlassian yeeted off to the U.S. in December 2015, listing on the NASDAQ in what was the biggest ever float from an Australian company. Anyway, we like losing talent, but that’s…. that’s a little different to what’s happening here.

5. Reduced sentence for self-appointed Girl Boss Elizabeth Holmes

Disgraced Theranos co-founder Elizabeth Holmes’ prison sentence has been reduced by two years, according to the Bureau of Prisons records. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors by claiming her blood-testing company provided quick and reliable results but she was found to have lied about the reliability of those tests. Holmes surrendered to the Bureau of Prisons in California on May 30 to serve out her sentence at a minimum-security all-female federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas. Less than two months after she reported to prison, her sentence was quietly changed, with her new release date scheduled for December 29, 2032.

BONUS ITEM: Larry the Cat for UK Prime Minister pls. (Thanks to Instagram blocking this on our site, you’ll have to click through on the embed below ((it’s worth it))).

See you Wednesday.