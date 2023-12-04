Tesla Cybertruck Already Has A Ton Of Accessories To Choose From

Tesla finally revealed the production version of the Cybertruck Thursday (still no announcement for Australia, though, and it probably won’t ever arrive down under). The specs don’t match what was promised when the concept was revealed, but for $US60,990, you can get a base-model, rear-wheel-drive truck that can hit 60 mph in 6.5 seconds and 250 miles of range, while the $US99,990 top trim will do 60 in 2.6 seconds and has 320 miles of range. What if just having a Cybertruck isn’t enough for you, and you want to make it unique? That’s where the accessories come in.

Starting out, you can, of course, add floor mats. Carpet will run you $US155, while all-weather liners are $US295. You can also add a $US40 tray to the centre console or drop $US250 on under-seat storage bins. And if you ever want to cover up the glass roof, a sunshade is $US115. In the bed, you can also get cleats and hooks for $US25 each, although D-rings will run you $US40, and a divider for the gear locker is $US45. Perhaps most importantly, it only costs $US25 to add a bottle opener to the bed.

Admittedly, those aren’t the most exciting accessories, but we promise there are more interesting choices. For example, you can get a clear wrap for $US5,000, while black or white each cost $US6,500. If you plan on taking your Cybertruck camping, you can also add a bed tent for $US2,975.

Image: Tesla

Crossbars for the roof will cost you $US800, and bumper protectors are $US80. Originally, the Cybertruck was supposed to come with an integrated tailgate ramp, but that didn’t make it to production, so you’ll have to spend an extra $US400 on a ladder if you want an easier time getting your dirtbike into the back of your truck.

You can also add MOLLE panels in the bed for $US250, cargo bins for $US225, and a cargo divider for $US350. If you’d like a spare tire, that will run you $US1,250, but it does also come with a tool kit (as well as take up space in the bed.) You can also get an air compressor and tire repair kit for $US550 and snow chains for $US345. And if you want wheel covers, those are $US75 each.

Image: Tesla

There is, however, one accessory that you can’t get. Tesla decided to offer a decal for the rear window designed to commemorate the time at the launch when a metal ball cracked the glass on the prototype. It’s already out of stock but would have cost you $US55 if you’d gotten in early enough.

Image: Tesla

Image: Tesla

