Watch a Porsche 911 Drag Race a Cybertruck (Towing Another Porsche)

Tesla’s Cybertruck Delivery Event featured Elon Musk showcasing the capabilities of the electric automaker’s long-waiting pickup truck in recorded vignettes. The most dramatic segment saw the Cybertruck drag racing a Porsche 911 Carrera. As it became clear that the Tesla was going to beat Porsche’s slowest 911 across the finish line, footage revealed that the pickup was also towing a 911.

The stunt was meant to impress Tesla fans and potential customers to place an order. However, the drag race didn’t reveal anything profoundly new or unique about the Cybertruck. It was an electric utility vehicle taking on an internal combustion sports car. If the Cybertruck’s electric motors couldn’t produce enough torque to outrun a 911 Carrera, I’d be very concerned.

Feat of Strength 3: Cyberbeast (0-60 in 2.6s) pic.twitter.com/q0cK9zb21D — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

The showdown was already extremely lopsided on paper. The base 911 Carrera has 379 horsepower and a 0-to-60 mph time of four seconds. (It looks to be either a base Carrera or an even slower Carrera T in the video.) Tesla claims that the Cybertruck’s highest trim level, the Cyberbeast, does 0-to-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. When you also factor in the Cybertruck’s 845 horsepower and the 11,000 pounds of towing capacity, it wasn’t a real contest. It’s a level of performance that could be yours for only $99,990 before any potential EV tax credits.

However, the lower trims aren’t as intimidating to the local Porsche owners’ club. Both the standard all-wheel-drive and base rear-wheel-drive models have 0-60 mph time slower than four seconds. The RWD Cybertruck, which won’t be available until 2025, takes 6.5 seconds to reach 60 mph.

The drag race was impressive in the heat of the moment, but it’s still just a stunt at the end of the day. The Cybertruck has finally reached customers, but the vehicle is just a spectacle wrapped in a stainless steel alloy.

Image: Tesla

