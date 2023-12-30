Zack Snyder’s Next Movie Could Bring Him to Australia

Zack Snyder’s latest universe-launching attempt has been met with mixed feelings. Reactions from critics have been poor for Rebel Moon, but the numbers tell a different story, with the film rocketing to the number one spot worldwide on Netflix.

Regardless, Snyder isn’t slowing down with the sequel, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, set for release in April 2024. Following this, however, the question remains, what will Snyder’s next project be? The director gave Gizmodo Australia a hint.

After closing out our interview with the director we had to ask, will we see him in Australia any time soon? There’s a possibility.

“I hope so,” Snyder said. “We have a project that we’re trying to put together with Animal Logic. So I may be down. Maybe an animated film as a companion for this.”

Note that it’s very early days for this idea and, given the whims of film industry, may never pan out. But it’s an exciting prospect nevertheless.

This wouldn’t be the first time Snyder has worked with the Sydney-based animation studio, having directed Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole back in 2010, for which Animal Logic did all the visual effects work. A sequel was rumoured for a long time, but never eventuated.

Zack Snyder on the set of Rebel Moon (Image: Netflix)

For Snyder, the hope is to continue to movie forward with the Rebel Moon universe, which is already expanding into multiple mediums, such as comics and games. It makes sense then that there’s also room for the sci-fantasy franchise to move into the animated realm and that Snyder would want to work with a familiar animation house.

After launching his zombie movie, Army of the Dead, Snyder was working on an animated series, which got quite far into development. It was this series that would have tied the two original Zack Snyder universes together, with the characters from Army of the Dead entering the Rebel Moon universe. However, the series never made it to the screen.

If Rebel Moon continues to top Netflix’s charts, maybe there is more hope for the reverse to happen, with an animated companion of Rebel Moon paving the way for a crossover between the two.

Some of the greatest franchise stories have been told in animation in recent years – from Spider-Verse to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to Arcane. Perhaps this is the medium where Rebel Moon could really shine.

Rebel Moon – Part One is streaming on Netflix now.

Image: Netflix/Clay Enos