Rebel Moon 2’s First Trailer Ties Everything Together

No matter how you felt about the first part of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, odds are you’re curious about what happens next. Kora (Sofia Boutella) has assembled a team of heroic warriors and brought them back to Veldt. The evil Admiral Atticus (Ed Skrein) has a renewed purpose. And it all seems to be building to a showdown between Atticus’ armies of Motherworld and Kora’s heroes.

That’ll happen April 19 when Snyder and Netflix unleash Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver—and, in a surprise move, Snyder released the first trailer on Christmas. Check it out. Spoilers for part one follow. Obviously.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver | Official Teaser | Netflix

There’s a ton to discuss and consider in that trailer. The role Jimmy the robot may or may not play. The fact we see flashbacks of some of the characters. The return of the seemingly peaceful Veldt residents, now being trained to fight. And, of course, that reunion at the end between Kora and Atticus. Why are they speaking at all? Does he come down in an attempt to demand surrender? How, if at all, will a battle here impact what happens elsewhere in the galaxy, especially with Kora’s “father” Balisarius?

All questions that, we hope, get answered in the sequel which has the promise of much, much more action than the original. Will it be better than the original? We hope so. There’s certainly lots of potential to bring storylines, characters, and moments left dangling in the original back here in a satisfying way. We’re pulling for that to happen.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher, hits Netflix April 19. You can watch Part One: A Child of Fire on Netflix now.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.