All the Ways AI Could Suck in 2024

As 2024 begins, there has been plenty of speculation about what lies ahead for artificial intelligence. AI was the hottest industry in the world last year and it will likely continue to be so throughout 2024—and maybe the rest of your godforsaken life. That said, many of the concerns about this startling new technology have not been resolved or mitigated. While AI promises bold new capabilities for companies and web users, there are tons of potential harms that it could inflict upon us over the next twelve months. On that topic, here are some of the ways that AI could totally suck this year:

More people could lose their jobs because of AI . Last year was a year of unprecedented layoffs and it’s hard not to draw a throughline between that and the fact that it was also the year that companies pivoted towards new kinds of automation. This year probably won’t be much different. A recent survey of business leaders showed that some 40 percent said they would probably conduct additional layoffs in 2024. Similarly, 40 percent of those surveyed said that they planned to replace laid-off workers with AI. I have argued that the main “benefit” of AI—at least, insofar as companies are concerned—is that it is a cost-saving mechanism that allows them to boot certain workers and replace them with software.

In the interest of fairness, we’ll try to do a round-up in the coming weeks of all the ways that AI could actually be pretty cool this year. If the technology’s benefits are slightly less obvious to me than those on the suck-list, I’ll still try my best to play devil’s advocate.

Question of the day: What is “botshit”?

AI has spawned more than a few head-scratching terms over the past several years but we got an all-timer this week: “botshit.” We can thank a team of academic researchers for that one, who coined it in a recent paper on AI content generation. In essence, botshit is a play on bullshit and refers to the ways in which generative AI can be used to create content that is filled with inaccurate or misleading information. In other words, it’s basically a re-branding of “hallucination,” which is the well-known term that refers to LLMs’ penchant for spouting incorrect or wholly fabricated “facts.” Researchers have highlighted the necessity of using risk management approaches to combat the spread of “botshit” online, especially as the upcoming 2024 presidential election offers plenty of opportunities for such content to directly interfere with America’s political process.

More headlines this week

The King is back, with a little help from AI . Elvis Presley died on a toilet 40 years ago, and he’s just as popular as ever. In addition to being the focus of two new feature films and a swell of documentaries and books, it now appears that the King will be coming back from the dead! Well, not literally. Rather, an AI-fueled hologram of him will be used to perform a “concert” in London this November. “Elvis Evolution” promises to use a combination of augmented reality and onstage special effects to bring the rock star back to the stage. This unholy resurrection is being brought to you by Layered Reality, a tech startup that partnered with the Elvis Presley estate owner Authentic Brands Group to make the show happen. In addition to his “performance” in London, AI Elvis will make tour stops in Berlin, Toyko, and, of course, Las Vegas.

