The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Gaming Chair Is Comfier Than I’d Hoped

The quest for the perfect gaming chair is a long one. I have reviewed so very many in my time, and perfection is elusive. But, I really liked my old AndaSeat Kaiser chair, which recently suffered an unfortunate “vinyl split open and stabbed me in my delicate thighs” incident, which wasn’t as fixable as I’d originally hoped. This new Kaiser 3 has many more features, comes in fabric this time, and in a smaller size, so it fits under my desk. But is it worth the $679 AUD?

What’s new in the AndaSeat Kaiser 3?

Lots of things! There’s a lumbar support “pillow” that can be adjusted in four different directions, which is a step up from the old lumbar support pillow, which was just a pillow.

The armrests have more adjustments and a new top, which is much softer but also not too soft.

The neck pillow is magnetic now.

Have a look at the spec table below.

Chair surface material DuraXtra™ Leatherette

EverSoft™ Linen Fabric Framework 100% Titan Steel Armrests 4-Directional with MagSwap Replacement System Backrest recline 90 degrees – 165 degrees Gross weight 35.05 kg Chair height (max) 133.5 cm Wheelbase Diameter 74cm Length of backrest 80cm Recommended weight of sitter (Chair size: L) Less than 120 kg Recommended height of sitter (Chair size: L) 150cm-190cm

Building experience

Part of getting a gaming chair is building a gaming chair, and for the most part this one is super easy to build. However, I made the mistake of building mine at 11 pm after a 15-hour work day, a time at which it turns out I am not at my best. I do not recommend doing that.

But it’s all pretty self-explanatory: you screw screws into screw holes, and then it’s all attached. My chair does have a slight wobble (as in, the chair top seems to rock a little on the chair base), but I think that’s more of a user error than a problem with the chair.

The instructions were clear and easy to read, there wasn’t a lot that actually needed to be constructed, and it was very cleverly done. If you do it while awake and with good lighting and enough space to spread out, you could knock it out in under half an hour.

Getting comfy

Image: Alice Clarke

This chair can be adjusted in so many ways that it’s really important to allow yourself a solid chunk of time to adjust it to suit you.

My main complaints about the Andaseat Kaiser 2 chair almost three years ago were that the head pillow was too big and poorly placed, and that the arm rests weren’t big enough.

This time around, the magnetic pillow is a lot more adjustable, I have been able to find a comfortable way to place it no matter how I recline the back rest. I also haven’t had any problem with the arm rests, they seem to be placed more comfortably on this model, which I really welcome.

Beyond that, though, the seat cushion is much, much harder than the Kaiser 2. However, that’s difficult to compare. I had three years to break in that cushion, but my notes talk about it being not too hard and not too soft, and this one seems to be a touch too hard. I find that I get a little bit of pain in my tail bone after a long day at work. Presumably it will soften further with time and patience, and it’s always difficult to judge these things after only a few weeks of use.

The lumbar support, which can be adjusted up/down and more/less is a great idea, but I wish it had a bit more padding. I loved the old lumbar pillow. This one just seems a bit hard, but might be another thing that needs to be broken in over months.

Using the chair

Image: Alice Clarke

One of the most important things in a chair with wheels is that the wheels move enough to get you where you need to go, but not so much that a sharp intake of breath can send you flying across the room. I think the Andaseat Kaiser 3 is perfectly in the middle. It takes some effort to get the wheels to move while you’re sitting, but you get where you want to be easily enough.

I do find myself adjusting the position of the back rest more than I ever did with the previous chair, which I think is a good sign. On the old Kaiser 2 chair I was worried about losing my place and never being comfortable again. On the Kaiser 3, I feel that I have to adjust the backrest to help my posture if I’m sitting up at the computer to work, slouching to play, or reclining for a phone call. The Kaiser 3 also doesn’t recline as far or as easily as the Kaiser 2, at least in my experience. This is fine, just unexpected.

I got the cloth chair this time around, after my experience with the vinyl last time (cloth is easier to repair and also doesn’t feel so icky in summer), so I’m not sure if that effects the cushionyness. But the fabric feels good; strong and industrial, but smooth and not scratchy.

Verdict

Image: Alice Clarke

At $679, the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is not the most expensive chair on the market, but is certainly up there, so you need to make sure whichever chair you choose fits you properly. Gamer chairs are like shoes in that way.

I would definitely recommend trying the chair in store before purchasing to make sure it’s comfortable for you. My spine is not your spine.

That said, so far almost everything about my experience with this chair has been positive, and (aside from the cracked vinyl), my experience with the previous model was very positive for three years. If the Kaiser 3 fits your budget and your wish list in a gamer chair, then I think you’ll be very happy with it.