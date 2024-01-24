Cybertruck Owners Are Reporting Barely 331 Kilometres per Charge

When the Tesla Cybertruck officially launched late last year, the company made some promises about its capabilities that seemed absurd and some that seemed a touch more reasonable. We knew from the get-go that its “drag race victory” against the Porsche 911 was probably bullshit, but a range estimate of 320 miles (512 kilometres) seemed feasible enough in a world of 320-mile (515-kilometre) Ford Lightnings. Yet, according to the truck’s few owners, that number isn’t even close.

InsideEVs got a peek at posts from the Cybertruck Owner’s Club, where two drivers claim to have taken their shared truck into five-figure mileage already. The result, rather than that advertised 320-mile (512-kilometre) figure, was a mere 206 miles of range (331 kilometres) — even less than the 254 miles that other testers reached. From InsideEVs:

The vehicle in question is an all-wheel drive unit that had 72 miles (115 kilometres) on the odometer when it was delivered. On January 15, the odometer passed the 10,000-mile mark. … The two drivers who are using the EV said that the maximum range with a full battery was 206 miles (331km) and 164 miles (263km) with an 80 per cent state of charge. One driver who put about 80 per cent of the miles on the Cybertruck is quite aggressive, while the other one is more conservative, which means that the truck was driven fairly aggressively most of the time, but there were no speeding tickets or accidents during these first 10,000 miles. At the same time, they weren’t “babying the truck.” About 70 per cent of the miles were done on the highway, with the remaining 30 per cent on city roads. A road trip that covered over 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometres) was also thrown into the mix.

As more Cybertrucks start to rack up the miles, it’ll be interesting to see how the data set builds — what failures, successes, and mileage estimates the trucks accumulate over their time on the road. So long as those owners never get the trucks dirty, of course.

