Tesla Cybertruck Manages Just 254 Miles of Range in Independent Highway Range Test

In a recent test of a borrowed Tesla Cybertruck by Out of Spec Motoring, the indicated 124 kWh of juice in the truck petered out after just 408 kilometres (254 miles) of driving. That’s just a little over 3 kilometres per kWh, which puts the Cybertruck’s efficiency numbers just a bit higher than the Hummer EV’s estimated 3.83 kilometres per kWh, and just shy of the F150 Lightning’s 3.68 kilometres per kWh.

The test was completed in Texas to ensure weather wouldn’t be much of a factor, and at night to avoid traffic being a consideration. The truck was basically put into cruise control at 112 kilometres per hour for just shy of four hours, until it ran totally out of juice.

If you watch the video, it actually kind of ran out a few miles short of the final number, as Kyle from Out of Spec pulled off the highway because it wouldn’t maintain highway speeds. If you’re interested in watching the whole range test, Kyle live-streamed the full event for over five hours on YouTube earlier this week. For several miles the truck was running at highway speeds showing a zero percent state of charge, which bodes well for Tesla reducing its real-time range expectations. Those last few miles, however, the truck wasn’t willing to drive over 56 kilometres per hour.

I couldn’t watch the full five-hour test, but the final twenty minutes are worth kicking on if you’re so inclined. An EPA range test isn’t only held at highway speeds, as the test involves a full battery worth of driving in city cycles averaged with a full battery worth of driving on a highway cycle. This is only one half of the test, but the truck would have to be capable of around 627 kilometres (390 miles) of city driving in order for the estimate average to work out with this test.

