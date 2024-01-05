Dell’s Is Betting Big on AI With Its New XPS Laptops

Remember the Dell XPS Plus 13 released at CES last year that we weren’t the biggest fans of? Dell just released a revamped version of that, called the XPS 13, along with two new XPS size variants, the XPS 14 and the XPS 16. All of these are, you guessed it, AI PCs.

One of the biggest features that the entire XPS portfolio boasts is its AI and generative AI (GenAI) architecture. The laptops have built-in AI acceleration engines with NPUs (neural processing units). This means the XPS will no longer rely solely on the CPU and the GPU for processing. Instead, it will take the help of a new third unit, the NPU, which will determine the computing engine you need based on the work you’re engaged in. This will “maximize efficiency and also help save battery life,” according to Dell.

The XPS line goes as far as to include a dedicated Copilot key to access “your everyday AI companion” with just the press of a button. The full capabilities of the AI key and all the AI tricks the XPS line can perform aren’t fully out yet.

Dedicated Copilot button next to the Alt key on the XPS.

Should You Go for the XPS 14 or the 16?

The XPS 16 is the most premium option, offering the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs (up to the GeForce RTX 4070 GPU). Dell claims it’s their most powerful machine, ideal for running heavy AI software or editing massive videos.

The XPS 14 is more suited for those looking for portability without compromising on performance. It’s 21% lighter than the XPS 16 and promises enough performance to take on processor-intensive tasks easily. Offering optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs (up to the GeForce RTX 4050 GPU), even the slightly cheaper and smaller XPS 14 can edit your hi-res videos for you.

The XPS Plus 13 revamp includes three display options you can now choose from. These are FHD+, QHD+ touch, and 3K+ OLED touch.

The starting prices of the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 are $US1,299, $US1,699, and $US1,899, respectively. Their availability isn’t yet known; we only know it’s “soon.”