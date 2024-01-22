Stellantis to Launch 8 New EVs on Shared Platform That Will Have Up to 800 Kilometres of Range

Stellantis is busy revamping itself right now, killing off aging platforms, postponing new models, and developing a whole slew of new electric and hybrid vehicles. One of the major developments on this front is the introduction of a new modular platform uncreatively named STLA Large. This new chassis structure will underpin dozens of new models across the Stellantis family of brands, as it can accommodate front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive, and can be used for big sedans, big crossovers, or big off-roaders. The automaker’s Friday announcement pushes forward plans for eight vehicle launches on this platform between now and 2026.

While it hasn’t been officially announced, it’s likely this is the platform on which the new Charger will ride, as well as the freshly-announced electric Jeep Wagoneer S. Those two cars are about as different as possible, which just goes to show what a platform like this can do.

The target for this platform is a range of as much as 500 miles, using battery packs sized between 85 and 118 kWh. That’s quite a few miles on a battery of that size, so Stellantis is going to have to really focus on efficiency and aerodynamics to make it a reality. The 800-volt pack can be charged as quickly as 4.5 kWh per minute on the plug. If quick is your idea of fun, the company promises the new platform will deliver a 0-60 time in the two-second range. From the press release:

“Our goals for our STLA platforms are ambitious but this is what our customers need from us today,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said. “Creating a family of vehicles from a well-engineered set of components that is flexible enough to cover multiple vehicle types and propulsions, overperforming any of our current products, will address each of our iconic brands’ customers. The flexibility and agility of this platform is its hallmark and will be a driving force for our success in the shift to electrification in North America.”

Image: Stellantis

The STLA Large will underpin models from Dodge, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati, including full-size passenger cars, crossovers, and SUVs. The company says STLA Large can be stretched from a 113 inch wheelbase to an incredibly long 121.1 inches, and it will offer as much as 11.3 inches of ground clearance in off-roader applications. While Stellantis calls this platform “BEV-native,” it isn’t going to be exclusively electric, as this skateboard can also make room for a gasoline engine in either hybrid or solely internal-combustion applications.

This is all part of Stellantis’ pledge to reach 100 percent electric passenger car BEV sales in Europe and 50 per cent in the U.S. by 2030. According to its own press release, “Stellantis plans to have 48 BEVs on the market by 2024.” I guess it had better get started!