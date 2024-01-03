Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. We’re so close to the end of the first week of the year. Let’s get stuck into the tech news.

1. Hackers hit Victorian state court records

As reported by Reuters, hackers have accessed Victoria’s state court recording database, according to officials. Recordings made between November 1 2023 and December 21 2023 may have been stolen, and some hearings prior to November 1 may have also been affected. “The potential access is confined to recordings stored on the network. No other court systems or records, including employee or financial data, were accessed,” an official said.

2. Intel spins out AI company

Also as reported by Reuters, tech giant Intel says it will spin out its AI development initiatives into a new, independent company with backing from Digital Bridge. The new company will be called ‘Articul8 AI’, with details still to be revealed, including Intel’s stake in the firm.

3. Mark your calendar for Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung revealed yesterday that its January Galaxy Unpacked event would be taking place on January 18 at 5am AEDT. The company typically reveals its new smartphones at its early-year event, with ‘Galaxy AI’ and a ‘revolutionary mobile experience’ teased.

4. SpaceX accused of illegal firings

The Verge is reporting that SpaceX has been accused of illegally firing employees who criticised CEO Elon Musk in an open letter, with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board wanting the boss to apologise. The letter, written in mid-2022, accused Musk of being a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment.” The Board accused SpaceX of interrogating workers involved with the letter, and telling them not to discuss these meetings. The Board also alleges that the company “invited employees to quit and threatened discharge”, if they were part of any organised activities.

5. This CEO does not exist

The Guardian is reporting that the chief executive of a collapsed crypto fund called HyperVerse had no verifiable credentials, despite said credentials being used to garner support for the fund. Steven Reece Lewis was introduced as the fund’s CEO in December 2021, supported by messages of support from celebrities like Chuck Norris and Steve Wozniak. However, despite being said to have accolades from the University of Leeds and the University of Cambridge, there are no records of Lewis in their databases, nor on the UK companies register, Companies House, or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or several businesses approached by The Guardian during its investigation. It’s a brilliant article.

BONUS ITEM: Going into 2024 with this energy.

In 2024, stop glamourising the grind and start normalising this. 🙌



Wombats enjoy spending time on their backs, including while feeding as a baby, sleeping and to get the best scratch with its long hind claws.



📹 | brindabella_the_wombat on IG#WombatWednesday pic.twitter.com/sVxTmohAN0 — CSIRO (@CSIRO) January 3, 2024

Have a wonderful day.