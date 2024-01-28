This Poor Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Had Its Headlights Ripped Out Of Its Face

I’m always baffled by the lengths that people go to steal parts off of cars. Just look at the now-common thefts of Toyota Prius catalytic converters. Obviously, things like wheels are stolen all the time too. As components of modern cars get even more expensive to fix and replace, thieves are getting more brazen in what they’re taking, as evidenced by this Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo that had its headlights stolen.

These images were posted in the r/Porsche subreddit by Reddit user No_Supermarket9751, who says the thievery happened at night in Dusseldorf, Germany. According to the post, the thieves used tin snips to cut the lovely Mamba Green bodywork apart and remove the lights, which resulted in this horrifying sight. The Taycan’s fenders are made from aluminium, so cutting through them with tin snips wouldn’t be too tough.

It looks like something out of a horror movie, as if a giant monster reached its claws into the Taycan’s face and forcefully pulled out its eyes. The front fenders are completely ripped open with many different jagged pieces sticking up from the bodywork, and it seems like the thieves had to cut well past the centre of the wheels to be able to remove the lights completely. At least the front bumper and hood seem untouched, but the wheel well liners look messed up too.

The Taycan is a pretty pricey car, and this will probably be a pricey fix. In Porsche’s official factory parts catalog the front fenders are each around $US500 while the fender liners are upwards of $US200, not to mention all of the assorted other bits that will need to be replaced. The headlights, meanwhile, can cost between $US2,000 and $US4,500 depending on which ones they were, and that’s before adding in the cost of labour and other necessary parts.