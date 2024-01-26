Watch a Subaru Crosstrek Best a Tesla Cybertruck Off-Road

The Tesla Cybertruck isn’t shaping up to be the game-changer Tesla made it out to be. From owners getting less than the advertised range to baffling features that’ll make you wonder how this thing got approved for what’s being called production, the Cybertruck sure is…something.

Tesla bills the Cybertruck as “Durable and rugged enough to go anywhere.” You’ll “Tackle anything with electronically adaptive air suspension that offers 12” of travel and 17” of clearance.” And yet since at least November 2023, we’ve seen more than a few instances of these trucks struggling to tackle rather simple off-road obstacles.

I Took my Cybertruck OFF ROADING! (I broke it) | Newbie’s Cybertruck Off Roading Initial Perspective I Took my Cybertruck OFF ROADING! (I broke it) | Newbie’s Cybertruck Off Roading Initial Perspective

Recently, Youtuber VoyageATX took his Cybertruck off-roading. This wasn’t just some instance of taking a Cybertruck into a dirt field and calling it a day. VoyageATX took the truck to a dedicated off-road park called Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Marble Falls, Texas.

VoyageATX was with two other friends: one in a Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and the other in a current-gen Toyota 4Runner.

Gif: VoyageATX YouTube

After he let the air out of the truck’s tires to 30 psi after encountering an off-road obstacle, VoyageATX said that the current software in the Cybertruck didn’t enable front or rear diff locking. The screen he was pressing to try and engage it hit him with an error message. As you can see above, that message said “Locking differential controls coming soon.” What?

Another head-scratcher: The truck would disengage off-road mode whenever he got out of the car. While some might question why this would be annoying, think about it: when you’re off-roading, you constantly need to stop and get out and check to see if you can clear whatever obstacle in front of you. He pleaded with Tesla to fix this annoyance.

VoyageATX said the Cybertruck handled the light trails just fine, until it came to a certain incline. He mentioned that he could have taken one that wasn’t as steep that was right next to it. But his inexperienced, 4Runner-driving friend handled it with no problem. When it was VoyageATX and the Cybertruck’s turn, it failed miserably. The wheels spun while gaining no traction and it just rolled back.

Gif: VoyageATX YouTube

Even carrying decent speed couldn’t get the truck up the incline. Airing down the tires helped it get a bit farther than before, but it still couldn’t make it. The Crosstrek handled everything that was thrown at it, however including the incline that the Cybertruck failed to get up. The Crosstrek Wilderness performed so well even VoyageATX had to give it props at the end of the video for proving that you don’t have to spend big money to get something that can handle itself off-road.

VoyageATX chalked up the Cybertruck’s failure as both a software issue and one of a lack of experience on his behalf, but that’s a curious statement to make seeing as he mentioned that it was he and his friend’s first time off-roading and both the 4Runner and Crosstrek handled the inclines with no problem. He admited that the truck might have performed better had the diff lockers been working, but looking at the video, nothing they encountered would really require lockers. What’s an even bigger issue is Tesla having sold this thing as a capable off-roader. It isn’t.

