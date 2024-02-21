Cate Blanchett Stuns in First Look at Inevitably Bad Borderlands Movie

If it feels like you’ve been hearing about the Borderlands movie for an awfully long time, well—our first glimpse of Cate Blanchett as red-headed bounty hunter Lilith came in June 2021. Now we have a much better look at her character beyond that enigmatic silhouette, and she looks great. The movie itself, well… TBD.

Here’s the image, courtesy of People:

Fans of the smash hit space Western video game first learned of the Eli Roth-directed movie in early 2020, which might as well be the last century as far as the pandemic and Hollywood strikes are concerned. Casting continued through spring 2021; along with Blanchett, the ensemble includes Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Black, Ariana Gleenblatt, Florian Munteanu, and Jamie Lee Curtis. In January 2023, we learned that Tim Miller (Terminator: Dark Fate) had stepped in to do reshoots for Roth, with Roth’s approval; he was busy at the time directing Thanksgiving, which released in November 2023.

People also shared an image revealing more of the cast, with the following context explaining how Blanchett’s character, Lilith, kicks off the story: “The mysterious fugitive makes a homecoming to her planet Pandora in order to search for the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez). Lilith teams up with a band of outcasts that includes former soldier Roland (Kevin Hart), pre-teen demolitionist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Tina’s bodyguard Krieg (Florian Munteanu), scientist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and robot Claptrap (Jack Black).”

Borderlands hits theaters August 9. In the meantime, check out this new poster too, showing more of the cast:

Image: Lionsgate

Are you excited or feeling… some other emotion about this long-awaited adaptation?

