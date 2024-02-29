Diane, 11:30 AM, February 24. Entering the Town of Twin Peaks (Again)

Like all “Twin Peaks” fans, I celebrate February 24 every single year, because it’s the day that Kyle MacLachlan, as special agent Dale Cooper, crossed into the town of Twin Peaks, Washington, to find out who killed Laura Palmer, setting a wonderful and disturbing story in motion. There’s just one issue. I’ve been, like, really busy this February, so I forgot about Twin Peaks Day. I know, I stink.

Regardless, MacLachlan and hundreds of fans of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” didn’t forget, and they lined up outside the Twin Peaks sign to watch the show’s (and movie’s) star drive past the sign hopefully and utter those immortal words: “Diane, 11:30 a.m., February 24. Entering The Town of Twin Peaks. Five miles south of the Canadian border. Twelve miles west of the state line. I’ve never seen so many trees in my life…” Beautiful.

Wath the full, 17-second long video here.

The aptly named TikTok account kylemachlachlanlove captured the moment the 65-year-old actor recreated his iconic drive into the twisted town of Twin Peaks 34 years to the day that agent Dale Cooper canonically entered the town. Unfortunately, MacLachlan wasn’t driving the 1981 Dodge Diplomat that Cooper was driving in the show, but a clearly rented Ford Edge got the job done, nonetheless.

If you follow any of MacLachlan’s antics on social media, you’ll see that he’s still fiercely loyal to the show that really launched his career (no, it wasn’t ‘Dune,’ don’t even joke) and I love him for that.

Listen, if you aren’t a “Twin Peaks” fan then you probably don’t care about this at all, but for us folks who are Twin-pilled, Peaks-maxxing and Lynch-gooning, this moment means a whole lot.