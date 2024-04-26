WTF Is Happening in the Star-Studded Trailer for Blink Twice?

The best trailers are the ones that tell you absolutely nothing and that’s exactly what you get with the first trailer for Blink Twice. Directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring a who’s who of awesome actors, it’s some kind of murder mystery cult thing that’s either supernatural or just weird rich white people stuff. It’s unclear and we love that.

In the film, Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars as a waitress who meets a billionaire (Channing Tatum) and finds herself whisked off to his private island for a big party. But like most billionaires with parties on private islands, not all is what it seems and things start going wrong very fast.

Co-starring Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona (Bix from Andor!!), Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat, here’s the first trailer for Blink Twice.

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer

So, again, what the fuck is going on here? Is there some sort of supernatural entity at play? Is it drugs? Are the rich snobs playing a game? We don’t know but that’s what’s so great about it. All we know is freaking Catwoman herself co-wrote and directed a movie with this amazing cast and we desperately want to watch it to discover its secrets.

Blink Twice opens on August 23. What do you think is going on here?

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.