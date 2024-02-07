Clean up Nicely With These Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Sales

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a robot vacuum – especially if it’s because of the price tag these devices come with – then you’ll be excited to learn that Ecovacs is currently running a massive sale across its range of best-selling robot vacuums. This sale includes $200 off Ecovacs’ entry-level robot vacuum, the DEEBOT N8, to $1,000 off the elite X1 Omni.

Whether you’re after a budget option or want a deluxe package that’ll empty itself, we’ve broken down the key differences between the Ecovacs robot vacuums that are currently on sale, so you can pick the right device for your household.

For those of you who are new to the world of robot vacuums, or have a lower budget, your best option is the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8.

This robot vacuum is ideal for homes with hard floors. That doesn’t mean it won’t work well with carpets, but the N8’s suctioning power isn’t quite as strong as other robot vacuums that Ecovacs has to offer. Sitting at a suctioning strength of 2,300Pa, the N8 will pick up most of the dirt on your floors, but it won’t dig as deep into your carpets as something like a Dyson would.

That said, the Ecovacs N8 is an intelligent and efficient floor mapper, capable of cleaning your home at record speed. It even comes with a built-in water tank, so you can slap on its microfibre cleaning pad and let it mill around your space, quickly eliminating spills.

If you want a little bit more power with your robovac, the Ecovacs DEEBOT N10 is the upgraded version of the N8. It has a lot of the same features as the previous model, including the ability to both vacuum and mop, along with solid floor mapping capabilities for a reliable clean. The most notable difference is that the DEEBOT N10 has a suction strength of 4,300Pa and a larger battery capacity (it can run up to 300 minutes).

If you’re looking to pick up a robovac for less than $500 and your budget allows it, when compared to the N8, the discounted DEEBOT N10 is worth the extra $100.

Your next option is the T10 Plus, which is better suited for homes with an even split of carpeted areas and hard floors thanks to its 3,000Pa suction power. This robot is also better equipped for detecting floor traffic, such as stray cables and lost socks.

Like the N8+, the T10 Plus eliminates the need to empty the robot vacuum yourself since it can wheel itself back to its docking station and take care of the dirty work on its own. What’s better is that you can go longer without replacing the dust bag for up to 75 days, depending on how much you use it.

The T10 Plus also has an air freshener capsule to ensure your home smells peachy clean after every run-through.

The X1 Turbo is one of the ultimate robot vacuums on the market. It sucks, mops, self-empties and even cleans its mopping pads. But what seals the deal is the fact that it comes with a built-in security camera.

When E-Commerce Writer Isabella Noyes reviewed the X1 Omni, she was incredibly impressed by it:

“The Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI goes above and beyond what’s currently in the robot vacuum market. Yes, the price tag is steep but the convenience sets the standard for future robot vacuum generations. Admittedly, it has a lot of bells and whistles that you may not need or find useful… But if you want a completely hands-free experience with little cleanup, then the X1 OMNI is worth the money.”

This is perhaps your best choice if you live in a largely carpeted home. The X1 Omni has a suctioning power of 5,000Pa, which is more than double what the N8 offers and is proven to dig deep into the fibres of your carpet, leaving fluffy track marks of a job well done.

If you live in a home that mostly has hard flooring, then you could get a lot of use with the DEEBOT X1 Turbo. While the X1 Turbo can clean up like a normal vacuum (it has a functioning strength of 5,000Pa), its real skill lies in its mopping abilities. Not only will it wash and dry your mopping pads, but the docking station has a 4L tank, so it’ll automatically top up the water in your X1 Turbo in between jobs.

