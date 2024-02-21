Get Everything You Need to Start 3D Printing While These ELEGOO Printers Are on Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

3D printing can be an incredibly fun and rewarding hobby, but it’s not something you can pick up for cheap. While resin 3D printers are a great option when it comes to printing the finer details of small print jobs, these machines usually come with a hefty price tag.

However, there are a few ELEGOO 3D printers that are currently on sale, ranging from solid entry-level options to more high-precision machines. If you’re currently using a filament printer and are looking to upgrade to something with a higher print fidelity, or your current resin printer doesn’t have the print space you need, these deals might be the push you’ve been looking for.

Here are the ELEGOO 3D printers that are currently on sale, along with a brief breakdown of how they work.

Which ELEGOO 3D printers are on sale?

One thing worth noting is that none of these ELEGOO printers come with any resin, so you’ll need to buy some separately beforehand if you want to start printing straight away. Thankfully, you can grab some on sale here:

What can these ELEGOO 3D printers do?

Most of the aforementioned devices are Masked Stereolithography Apparatus (MSLA) 3D printers, which use a vat of liquid photosensitive resin and an array of UV LED lights to form objects. To print objects, the MSLA printers use an LCD photomask to quickly flash the resin with the UV lights while moving layer by layer, which causes it to harden and cure.

The only outlier here is the Mars 4, which is a Digital Light Processing (DLP) printer. This works by bouncing a high-powered light source off a digital projector directly onto the bottom of the resin tank. The result is a more high-resolution print, compared to a MSLA print.

Unlike filament printers, where the layering is much more apparent, the surface finish of these resin printers is considerably smoother with overall better print quality.

So which printer should you get? Well, that depends on your familiarity with resin printing and what you want to use it for.

The MSLA Mars 4 is a solid entry-level printer if you’re looking to get into resin printing. It has a print volume of 153.36 x 77.76 x 175mm and uses a 7-inch 9K monochrome LCD. It’ll get the job done and is a good way to learn the basics when it comes to 3D resin printing.

The Mars 4 Max, as its name suggests, comes with a much larger print volume – 196 x 122.4 x 150mm. It uses a 9.1-inch 6K Mono LCD, it won’t be as detailed as the basic Mars 4, but it’ll still do a decent job.

As mentioned before, the DLP Mars 4 uses a different method of printing with a higher precision result than the MSLA version. The tradeoff here is that it has a slightly smaller print volume of 132.8 x 74.7 x 150mm.

The Saturn 2 uses a 10-inch 8K mono LCD, which gives it a higher resolution for a more accurate print quality for much finer detailed objects. It also has a fairly large printing volume of 219 x 123 x 250mm, making it a great option if you plan on making big 3D print jobs. It also gives you more space to print multiple parts in a single job. So if your 3D printing goals involve making a lot of tabletop gaming miniatures, the Saturn’s larger print volume will let you bump up the total number of figures and objects you can produce per session.

The Saturn 2 also features an in-built activated carbon air filtration system, which will help lessen the resin’s odour.

The Saturn 3 Ultra is the next step up. It has a similar print volume as the Saturn 2 (219 x 123 x 260mm), but it uses a higher-resolution 12K mono LCD, so you can expect a cleaner print. It also supports Wi-Fi file transfer, so you can flick across projects without having to get up from your PC.

You can also grab a washing and curing station on sale

Washing and curing your 3D print is an essential part of the printing process. If this is your first time using a resin printer, you need to wash off the excess uncured resin from the surface of your print job. After that, you’ll need to dry it and then post-cure it by exposing it to UV light and heat. Curing your print job helps to harden and strengthen the resin by completing its polymerization process.

The good news is that there are also a few washing and curing stations on sale. Depending on your budget and workflow, you can grab a set of separate stations or a two-in-one bundle.

