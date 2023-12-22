Here Are the Best Deals From Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day Sale

If you want to get ahead of the mad rush of the annual Boxing Day sales, you’ll be happy to learn that Amazon Australia has launched its deals early. The online retailer is offering huge discounts across a massive range of products and brands, including Meta Quest headsets, fancy coffee machines and robot vacuums.
To make things even easier for you, we’ve gone ahead and searched through everything available to collect all of the best bargains currently available.
So without further ado, here are the best deals available during Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day sale.
Table of contents
- Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for PC
- Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for gaming
- Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for tech
- Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for kitchen and smart home appliances
- Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for robot vacuum cleaners
- Want more Boxing Day 2023 deals?
Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for PC
- Amazon: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- ARZOPA: Save up to 47 per cent off portable monitor screens
- ASUS: Save up to 52 per cent off networking devices and routers
- ASUS: Save up to 37 per cent off a huge range of gaming keyboards, headsets and more
- Corsair: Save up to 37 per cent off computer accessories
- Dell: Save up to 35 per cent off laptops, monitors and accessories
- Elgato: Save up to 37 per cent off streaming gear
- EPOMAKER: Save up to 20 per cent off keyboards and switch sets
- HyperX: Save up to 28 per cent off gaming keyboards and headsets
- Lenovo: Save up to 36 per cent off gaming monitors
- LG: Save up to 25 per cent off monitors
- ORICO: Save up to 34 per cent off NVMe enclosure and computer accessories
- Redragon: Save up to 15 per cent off select gaming keyboards and mice
- Samsung: Save up to 37 per cent off monitors
- SteelSeries: Save up to 66 per cent off gaming headsets and mouse pads
- UGREEN: Save up to 30 per cent off select tech accessories, including USB hubs and portable chargers
- TP-Link: Save up to 36 per cent off networking devices and router
Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for gaming
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad – now $58.99 (down from $99.95)
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB) – now $439.99 (down from $509.99) + receive a $75 Amazon Gift Card
- Meta Quest 2 (256GB) – now $499.99 (down from $589.99) + receive a $75 Amazon Gift Card
- PlayStation: Save up to 65 per cent off select PS4 and PS5 titles
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 32 per cent off driving wheels and flight sim controllers
- Xbox:
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (Xbox) – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Forza Motorsport Premium (Digital Code) – now $98.99 (down from $149.95)
- Starfield – now $69 (down from $119.95)
Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for tech
- Anker: Save up to 50 per cent off portable chargers and power banks
- Charmast: Save up to 67 per cent off power banks
- Creality: Save up to 26 per cent off 3D printers and accessories
- ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off resin 3D printers and accessories
- FLASHFORGE: Save on select FDM 3D printers
- REDTIGER: Save up to 43 per cent off dash cams
- Vantrue: Save up to 37 per cent off dash cams
Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for kitchen and smart home appliances
- Amazon: Save up to 63 per cent off select Echo Show and Dot smart devices
- Arlo: Save up to 44 per cent off smart home and security devices
- Bosch: Save up to 40 per cent off power tools, drill bit sets, lawn care and accessories
- Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $549 (down from $1,079)
- Coway: Save up to 36 per cent off air purifiers
- De’Longhi: Save up to 41 per cent off coffee machines and kitchen appliances
- Ember: Save 20 per cent off temperature control smart mugs
- Eufy: Save up to 47 per cent off smart home and security devices
- Furbo: Save up to 50 per cent off 360° pet cameras
- L’OR Barista Sublime Compact Coffee Machine – now $79 (down from $159)
- Meross: Save up to 36 per cent off smart home devices, including plugs and lighting
- Miele: Save up to 44 per cent off vacuum cleaners
- Nespresso: Save up to 49 per cent off pod coffee machines
- Nutribullet: Save up to 30 per cent off blenders and kitchen appliances
- Philips Premium Air Fryer – now $239 (down from $449)
- SoundPEATS: Save up to 44 per cent off earbuds and headphones
- Tefal: Save up to 58 per cent off cookware and kitchen appliances
- ThermoPro: Save up to 39 per cent off meat thermometers
- TP-Link: Save up to 34 per cent off smart home and security devices
- Tineco: Save up to 38 per cent off wet-dry vacuum cleaners
- Tribit: Save up to 34 per cent off portable speakers
- Ultimate Ears: Save up to 51 per cent off portable speakers
Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for robot vacuum cleaners
- Dreame: Save up to 47 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners
- ECOVACS: Save up to 60 per cent off select robot vacuum cleaners
- Lefant: Save up to 60 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners
- Roborock: Save up to 75 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners
