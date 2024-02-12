Every New EV to Expect in Australia Soon

Electric vehicles are the future of cars. Although there aren’t all that many available internationally, there are a fair amount of electric cars coming to Australia – we usually just have to wait longer than the rest of the world.

“But what EVs will be available for purchase over the next few years?” I hear you ask. Well, we’ve scraped together a little list of all the EVs Australians could soon get their hands on, and a bit of info about those companies you may not have heard of before.

Below you’ll find every electric car coming to Australia over the next few years (or at least the ones that have been confirmed). If you’re looking for EVs you can purchase in Australia right now, there’s a whole other list for that.

Here’s every electric car that’s yet to be released in Australia in 2023 (we’ll update this list as launch dates become available). If you think we’ve forgotten about anything, let us know. Keep in mind that release dates are always changing and that we’re only listing electric vehicles – not hybrids or PHEVs.

Audi A6 E-Tron: H1 2024

H1 2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron: mid-2024

mid-2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: H1 2024

H1 2024 BMW iX2 : Q1 2024

: Q1 2024 BYD ute (name TBC): 2024

2024 BYD small SUV (name TBC): 2024

2024 Cadillac Lyriq: 2024

2024 Chery Omoda 5 EV: mid-2024

mid-2024 Ford Puma EV: H2 2024

H2 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Q1 2024

Q1 2024 JAC T9: H2 2024

H2 2024 Jeep Avenger: 2024

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV : mid-2024

: mid-2024 MG Cyberster: H2 2024

H2 2024 Mini Cooper E: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Mini Cooper SE: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Mini Countryman E: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Mini Countryman SE: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Peugeot e-208: 2024

2024 Peugeot E-2008 : 2024

: 2024 Polestar 3: mid-2024

mid-2024 Polestar 4: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Porsche Macan EV: late 2024

late 2024 Renault Megan E-Tech SUV: Early 2024

Early 2024 Skoda Enyaq: H1 2024

H1 2024 Skoda Enyaq SUV: H1 2024

H1 2024 Subaru Solterra : Q1 2024

: Q1 2024 Toyota bZ4X SUV: Q1 2024

Q1 2024 Volkswagen ID.3 Hatch: late 2024

late 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 SUV: H1 2024

H1 2024 Volkswagen ID.5 SUV: H1 2024

H1 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz: H2 2024

H2 2024 Volvo EX30: early 2024

early 2024 Volvo EX90 SUV: late 2024.

Every EV coming to Australia after 2024

Here’s every electric vehicle headed to Australia after 2024. Again, if you think we’ve forgotten any vehicle, let us know.

Audi Q6 E-Tron: TBA

TBA Cupra Tavascan: 2025

2025 Cupra Raval: 2026

2026 Jeep Recon: TBA

TBA Jeep Wagoneer: TBA

TBA Nissan Ariya: TBA

What are these electric car brands I haven’t heard about?

No doubt there are a handful of brands on this list that you haven’t heard of. That’s because many of these brands are satellite companies owned by bigger manufacturers. Here are some quick explainers on some of these lesser-known brands.

BYD – BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer.

– BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer. Cupra – Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company currently has one electric car down under, with two more to launch in 2025 and 2026, as the brand goes all-electric.

– Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company currently has one electric car down under, with two more to launch in 2025 and 2026, as the brand goes all-electric. Genesis – Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric models.

– Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric models. Polestar – Polestar is a Swedish brand owned by Volvo and is dedicated to producing electric luxury cars.

Will electric cars be more affordable in Australia in the future?

Electric cars are set to be more affordable in the future, but at the moment, they tend to lean on the more expensive side. Cheap electric cars currently tend to range between $39,000 and $60,000 in Australia, however, electric cars from brands like BYD, GWM, and MG will (hopefully) bring prices down with a focus on affordability.

Why do EVs take longer to arrive on the Australian market?

A few reasons. A big reason is that we don’t have fuel-efficiency standards, and that means manufacturers prioritise their electric vehicles in other markets. However, this will change soon.

The chip shortage also had a big impact on car wait times in 2022. Because Australia’s car market is comparatively smaller than other countries, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for some cars to come to Australia, but for those that do, they’re likely in smaller batches or have long wait times.

Because it’s hard to pin down when an electric car is due for release in Australia, unfortunately. Shipping issues come up, logistics issues come into play and really it’s just hard to get an exact date a lot of the time. When manufacturers give more precise dates, we’ll add them in.

Additionally, manufacturers tend to move their release dates around a lot. BYD, for example, was originally looking at July 2022 to launch its Atto 3 SUV, however, that changed to August as soon as July rolled around.

When will Australian cars go all-electric?

It’s tough to say, but you’ll likely be seeing petrol cars for at least the next few decades (ugh). Plenty of car manufacturers are committing to all-electric vehicles from 2030 onwards, however, how this will affect Australia is still unknown.

One day, if you’re a car owner and don’t rely on public transport, odds are that you’ll end up with an EV. For the moment in Australia though (while prices are dropping and options are rising) the future is waiting.

