Goosebumps is Coming Back for Season 2 with Frightening New Faces

Last October, a new Goosebumps TV show was released on Disney+. Like many, we thought it was a pretty solid adaptation of R.L. Stine’s beloved series, so it’s glad to hear it’ll be coming back with another season.

During its conference at the Winter TCA press tour, Disney revealed it’d given Goosebumps a season two renewal. But instead of picking up with the original cast, the show is pivoting to an anthology format, so the sophomore outing will terrorize a brand new cast of characters. Our season two setup, per the press release, will focus on a pair of teen siblings who discover something evil’s in their house. Their search for answers eventually put them on the path of discovering what happened to a group of teens who suddenly went missing back in 1994.

According to Disney’s Branded TV president Ayo Davis, Goosebumps was one of its most-watched shows in 2023. (The premiere episode was described as an “immediate hit,” and saw 4.2 million global views within its first three days.) Because audiences “fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor,” a second season was an obvious decision. “We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two.”

Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures TV Studios, gave similar praise to the show. “We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine’s iconic world. Like when you cracked open a new book in the ‘Goosebumps’ series, we can’t wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology.”

Goosebumps’ first season is available on Disney+ and Hulu.

